Kids were wrapped up as presents at the Christmas parade in downtown Christiansburg on a cold night in 2017.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2017

Friday

Christiansburg Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Downtown Christiansburg. 382-6128.

Roanoke Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Downtown Roanoke. 342-2028.

Saturday

Dublin Christmas Parade, 11 a.m. to noon. Starts at Dublin Middle School. 674-4778.

Buchanan Christmas Parade, 4 p.m. Main Street, Buchanan. 254-1212.

