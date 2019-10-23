Friday

Pumpkinfest

The Salem Farmers Market becomes a jack-o’-lantern patch filled with carnival games, inflatables and a costume contest. Food and beer available. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics.

When: 6 to 9 p.m.

Where: Salem Farmers Market, East Main Street, Salem

Cost: $5 adults, children in costumes free

Contact: 375-3057

Boxerwood Pumpkin Walk

Lit jack-o’-lanterns line Boxerwood Nature Center’s trails through a new garden space. Bring your own pumpkin for carving, and vote in the Pumpkin Tower Contest.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden, 963 Ross Road, Lexington

Cost: $10 parking; $5 members

Contact: 463-2697

Saturday

Salem Main Street Trick-or-Treating

Children can trick-or-treat at participating businesses between Academy Street and College Avenue.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: West Main Street, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 418-2331

Zoo Boo

Mill Mountain Zoo’s event features trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances and “spooktacular” art activities.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $8 children, $10 adults

Contact: 343-3241

Trunk or Treat

Free Halloween treats, face painting, animal balloons, a bounce house, popcorn and water available from Good Samaritan Hospice.

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Central Gym, 143 Third St., Pulaski

Cost: Free

Contact: 381-3171

Roanoke Valley Cars and Candy

Roanoke Valley Cars and Coffee group hosts a trunk or treat for its last car gathering of the year. Participants are encouraged to decorate automobiles in spooky gear. Children and adults are invited to attend in costumes.

When: 8 to 11 a.m.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, 3095 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 598-2809

Sox Spooktacular

Hosted by the Salem Red Sox, the event features trick-or-treating, a costume contest, bounce houses and more.

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Where: Haley Toyota Field, 1004 Texas St., Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 389-3333

Candy Corn Express

Kids can trick-or-treat through the museum, get their face painted, try a spooky scavenger hunt, ride the vintage diesel train and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Regular admission rates; $3 train rides

Contact: 342-5670

Boxerwood Pumpkin Walk

Wednesday

CHIP Fall Festival

Medicaid-eligible families with children younger than 7 are invited for trick-or-treating, a bounce house, plus free dinner, dental, hearing and health screenings and flu shots. To pre-register for a screening, call 857-6993.

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: CHIP office, 1201 Third St. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 857-6993

Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Trunk or Treat

Families and children are invited to attend in costume. Pets are welcome and also encouraged to come in costume.

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, 205 Duck Pond Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-7666

