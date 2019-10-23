Friday
Pumpkinfest
The Salem Farmers Market becomes a jack-o’-lantern patch filled with carnival games, inflatables and a costume contest. Food and beer available. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics.
When: 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Salem Farmers Market, East Main Street, Salem
Cost: $5 adults, children in costumes free
Contact: 375-3057
Boxerwood Pumpkin Walk
Lit jack-o’-lanterns line Boxerwood Nature Center’s trails through a new garden space. Bring your own pumpkin for carving, and vote in the Pumpkin Tower Contest.
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Boxerwood Nature Center & Woodland Garden, 963 Ross Road, Lexington
Cost: $10 parking; $5 members
Contact: 463-2697
Saturday
Salem Main Street Trick-or-Treating
Children can trick-or-treat at participating businesses between Academy Street and College Avenue.
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: West Main Street, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 418-2331
Zoo Boo
Mill Mountain Zoo’s event features trick-or-treating, costume contests, performances and “spooktacular” art activities.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Road S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $8 children, $10 adults
Contact: 343-3241
Trunk or Treat
Free Halloween treats, face painting, animal balloons, a bounce house, popcorn and water available from Good Samaritan Hospice.
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Central Gym, 143 Third St., Pulaski
Cost: Free
Contact: 381-3171
Roanoke Valley Cars and Candy
Roanoke Valley Cars and Coffee group hosts a trunk or treat for its last car gathering of the year. Participants are encouraged to decorate automobiles in spooky gear. Children and adults are invited to attend in costumes.
When: 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: Virginia Western Community College, 3095 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 598-2809
Sox Spooktacular
Hosted by the Salem Red Sox, the event features trick-or-treating, a costume contest, bounce houses and more.
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Haley Toyota Field, 1004 Texas St., Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 389-3333
Candy Corn Express
Kids can trick-or-treat through the museum, get their face painted, try a spooky scavenger hunt, ride the vintage diesel train and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Regular admission rates; $3 train rides
Contact: 342-5670
Boxerwood Pumpkin Walk
See Friday’s listing.
Wednesday
CHIP Fall Festival
Medicaid-eligible families with children younger than 7 are invited for trick-or-treating, a bounce house, plus free dinner, dental, hearing and health screenings and flu shots. To pre-register for a screening, call 857-6993.
When: 3 to 7 p.m.
Where: CHIP office, 1201 Third St. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 857-6993
Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine’s Trunk or Treat
Families and children are invited to attend in costume. Pets are welcome and also encouraged to come in costume.
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, 205 Duck Pond Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-7666
