Weather prognosticator Punxatawney Phil might get overshadowed this Groundhog Day.

For only the second time, the annual holiday coincides with the NFL’s biggest game, the Super Bowl. (The first overlap was back in 2014.)

Although the famous Phil and his compatriots have shown some skill at foreseeing seasonal changes, it turns out they aren’t nearly as adept at predicting the results of major sporting events. (For college sports, Phil usually just picks the Minnesota Golden Gophers and calls it a day.)

Unfortunately, Phil doesn’t know that gophers and groundhogs are not the same animal. Not only are they categorized in different scientific families, but gophers are also generally smaller and kinder than groundhogs, which can be bold and aggressive. (No offense, Phil.) Plus, gophers don’t even hibernate.

Roanokers can sort of relate to Phil’s confusion. From 2000 to 2002, the city relied on a prairie dog named Kylie at Mill Mountain Zoo to predict the end of winter.

Prior to Kylie, the city’s toothsayers, er, rather soothsayers, included Tweeter, a groundhog who popped in from the Wildlife Center of Virginia in 1998, and Kirby, a groundhog and Mill Mountain Zoo resident who made one proclamation in 1999 before retiring underground (permanently). Yikes!

Depending on when you read this, Phil may have already emerged from his Pennsylvania burrow to announce his forecast. According to tradition, if he sees his shadow, that means we’ll get six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, it means we’ll see an early spring. Either way, it’s a lot of pressure for one small rodent to bear.

So let’s give the Groundhog a well-deserved rest and try our hand at 20 Super Bowl-related conjectures compiled by the Extra staff on Page 3. We’re guessing Phil will appreciate the assist.

1. Which quarterback will be the first to pass for a TD?

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. A clip of Prince’s “Purple Rain” halftime performance from Super Bowl XLI in Miami will air during the game.

WILL

WON’T

3. Which quarter will see the first use of instant replay to review a call?

FIRST

SECOND

THIRD

FOURTH

REPLAY WON’T BE USED AT ALL!

4. It’ll rain at some point during the game.

WILL RAIN

WON’T RAIN

5. Miami rapper Pitbull will be a guest performer in the halftime show.

HE WILL

HE WON’T

6. Will the coin toss be heads or tails?

HEADS

TAILS

7. Which running back will be the first to rush for a TD?

Matt Breida, 49ers

Tevin Coleman, 49ers

LeSean McCoy, Chiefs

Raheem Mostert, 49ers

Damien Williams, Chiefs

8. Will Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 hit “Jenny from the Block” be sung in the halftime show?

YES

NO

9. What color Gatorade will be poured over the game-winning head coach?

CLEAR

RED

YELLOW

OTHER

10. Will legendary quarterback Joe Montana, who played for both teams, get a chance to be a talking head?

YES

NO

11. How many times will broadcaster Mike Pereira be called on to opine on a controversial referees’ call?

OVER 4.5 TIMES

UNDER 4.5 TIMES

12. How many Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in a commercial?

ZERO

ONE TO SIX

SEVEN OR MORE

13. Will the opening kickoff be returned or go for a touchback?

RETURNED

TOUCHBACK

14. An announcer will utter the phrase “It’s like Groundhog Day” on the broadcast.

WILL

WON’T

15. How long will Demi Lovato’s national anthem be?

OVER 2 MINUTES

UNDER 2 MINUTES

16. How many Super Bowl ads will include a dog?

MORE THAN 3.5

FEWER THAN 3.5

17. Will a player run into a referee on the field and knock him over during game play?

YES

NO

18. Will Alex Rodriguez (Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé) appear on-screen during the game?

YES

NO

19. Who will the Super Bowl MVP thank first?

GOD

FAMILY

FRIENDS

20. Patriots QB Tom Brady will be mentioned during game.

HE WILL

HE WON’T

