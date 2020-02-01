Weather prognosticator Punxatawney Phil might get overshadowed this Groundhog Day.
For only the second time, the annual holiday coincides with the NFL’s biggest game, the Super Bowl. (The first overlap was back in 2014.)
Although the famous Phil and his compatriots have shown some skill at foreseeing seasonal changes, it turns out they aren’t nearly as adept at predicting the results of major sporting events. (For college sports, Phil usually just picks the Minnesota Golden Gophers and calls it a day.)
Unfortunately, Phil doesn’t know that gophers and groundhogs are not the same animal. Not only are they categorized in different scientific families, but gophers are also generally smaller and kinder than groundhogs, which can be bold and aggressive. (No offense, Phil.) Plus, gophers don’t even hibernate.
Roanokers can sort of relate to Phil’s confusion. From 2000 to 2002, the city relied on a prairie dog named Kylie at Mill Mountain Zoo to predict the end of winter.
Prior to Kylie, the city’s toothsayers, er, rather soothsayers, included Tweeter, a groundhog who popped in from the Wildlife Center of Virginia in 1998, and Kirby, a groundhog and Mill Mountain Zoo resident who made one proclamation in 1999 before retiring underground (permanently). Yikes!
Depending on when you read this, Phil may have already emerged from his Pennsylvania burrow to announce his forecast. According to tradition, if he sees his shadow, that means we’ll get six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, it means we’ll see an early spring. Either way, it’s a lot of pressure for one small rodent to bear.
So let’s give the Groundhog a well-deserved rest and try our hand at 20 Super Bowl-related conjectures compiled by the Extra staff on Page 3. We’re guessing Phil will appreciate the assist.
1. Which quarterback will be the first to pass for a TD?
Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
2. A clip of Prince’s “Purple Rain” halftime performance from Super Bowl XLI in Miami will air during the game.
WILL
WON’T
3. Which quarter will see the first use of instant replay to review a call?
FIRST
SECOND
THIRD
FOURTH
REPLAY WON’T BE USED AT ALL!
4. It’ll rain at some point during the game.
WILL RAIN
WON’T RAIN
5. Miami rapper Pitbull will be a guest performer in the halftime show.
HE WILL
HE WON’T
6. Will the coin toss be heads or tails?
HEADS
TAILS
7. Which running back will be the first to rush for a TD?
Matt Breida, 49ers
Tevin Coleman, 49ers
LeSean McCoy, Chiefs
Raheem Mostert, 49ers
Damien Williams, Chiefs
8. Will Jennifer Lopez’s 2002 hit “Jenny from the Block” be sung in the halftime show?
YES
NO
9. What color Gatorade will be poured over the game-winning head coach?
CLEAR
RED
YELLOW
OTHER
10. Will legendary quarterback Joe Montana, who played for both teams, get a chance to be a talking head?
YES
NO
11. How many times will broadcaster Mike Pereira be called on to opine on a controversial referees’ call?
OVER 4.5 TIMES
UNDER 4.5 TIMES
12. How many Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in a commercial?
ZERO
ONE TO SIX
SEVEN OR MORE
13. Will the opening kickoff be returned or go for a touchback?
RETURNED
TOUCHBACK
14. An announcer will utter the phrase “It’s like Groundhog Day” on the broadcast.
WILL
WON’T
15. How long will Demi Lovato’s national anthem be?
OVER 2 MINUTES
UNDER 2 MINUTES
16. How many Super Bowl ads will include a dog?
MORE THAN 3.5
FEWER THAN 3.5
17. Will a player run into a referee on the field and knock him over during game play?
YES
NO
18. Will Alex Rodriguez (Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé) appear on-screen during the game?
YES
NO
19. Who will the Super Bowl MVP thank first?
GOD
FAMILY
FRIENDS
20. Patriots QB Tom Brady will be mentioned during game.
HE WILL
HE WON’T
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.