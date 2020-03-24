Back around 1990, the state of craft brew in Roanoke was pretty much nonexistent. Grocery stores were filled with commercial and international lagers and the occasional Guinness Stout or Newcastle brown ale. The most interesting beer you could find in a restaurant was Samuel Adams Boston Lager, if you were lucky. There was no Big Lick Brewing Company, Parkway or A Few Old Goats. The only beer retailers were grocery stores and a couple of gourmet shops, so almost all beer available reflected one or two styles.
In my search for interesting beer, I happened upon Reggie Kinman at his shop, the International Gourmet at Cave Spring Corners. He has since passed away. Along with deli foods, he had what at the time was an interesting selection of beers from around the world and a few American craft brews such as Anchor Steam Beer. Kinman convinced me that I should take my brewing interest to the next level and try making beer with homebrew ingredients he sold.
“After all,” he said, “whatever beer you are drinking, somebody had to make it.”
So armed with a new copy of Charlie Papazian’s “The Complete Joy of Homebrewing,” a 5-gallon glass carboy, cans of malt extract syrup, plugs of fragrant hops and a bag of yeast, I set out to become a homebrewer.
The process was laborious but fun. After cooking the malt and hop concoction in a large pot with water, the contents were strained, or “sparged” in brewing lingo, into the carboy and topped up with water. After a cooling period, I added yeast and waited for the magic to happen. After about a few hours, the brew would begin to bubble, and later the activity would become vigorous with fronds of yeast swirling heartily in the carboy and copious foam blowing off through the tube in the top. Fermentation become lively at first as the yeast multiplied exponentially and then died off after a few days as all of its food, sugar, has been converted into alcohol, carbon dioxide and heat.
I enjoyed brewing so much that I regularly made different batches. The brew was better than anything available in stores and much cheaper. I tried many different styles and kept a notebook with the recipes I used and, like Papazian, I gave each batch an interesting name such as “The Sun Has Left Us on Time Steam Beer” or “The Horse You Rode in On.” I was vigilant with sanitation, so I had little problem with exploding bottles and such.
Eventually I decided to try making a cherry stout. I used dark malt extract, roasted barley (barley roasted to a black color, but has not been malted), black patent malt (a key ingredient in Guinness), crystal malt for body and head retention, chocolate malt (malt roasted for a chocolate taste), English Kent Goldings hops and two kinds of cherries — fresh Bing and black cherries.
I mashed the entire cherries (skins, seeds and all) with a potato masher, added them to the boil and left them in when I transferred the mixture to the fermenter. The brew fermented more furiously than usual, and after a couple of weeks, I racked the liquid into a second carboy for clarifying, leaving the dregs behind.
About six weeks after bottling, the stout proved to be great. It was full bodied and rich with a dark chocolate note, roasted flavors, tart and dulcet cherry flavors and a bit of tannins like you would find in a fine red wine. It was reminiscent of a liquid chocolate-covered cherry, without the cloying sweetness.
I remember tasting it with the state oenologist, a friend and Virginia Tech professor who helped Virginia wineries with technical issues, and we found it delicious but detected tannins. When I commented that I could not understand where the tannin had come from, he asked me to describe the brewing process above.
“Well,” he explained, “The cherry pits and skins would certainly be a source of tannin, just like seeds and stems in red wine.” I agreed that made sense.
The tannins also imparted an age-worthy quality to the brew, and it continued to taste good years later. With age, the tannins softened and mellowed as they would in a fine wine.
Today, there are cherry stout homebrew kits available but precious little produced by craft brewers. Bell’s Brewery in Michigan has made an excellent cherry stout for years, but due to distributor shenanigans, their product is not currently sold in Virginia.
The existing distributor of Bell’s was absorbed by a larger distributor. Bell’s Brewing owner Larry Bell was not comfortable with the new distribution scheme and pulled all shipments to Virginia, fearing that his brand would not be well represented. The Virginia ABC wanted the matter settled by arbitration but cannot force that to happen. At this point, the lawyers are battling it out.
I find the dearth of cherry stout on retailers’ shelves difficult to explain, since craft brewers are making beers today using a vast array of ingredients, including mangos, peanut butter, vanilla extract, maple syrup and even Ancho chilies. I don’t have time to make beer anymore, but if I did, I would definitely brew up a batch.
Perhaps if any of my local brewmaster friends read this, it will give them an idea for something to make. Save your maple syrup for pancakes and Ancho chilies for enchilada sauce. I was able to find a bottle of Bells Reserve anniversary chocolate stout at Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar. Don’t expect to find it, as he bought it before Bell’s left the state. I am providing tasting notes anyway.
Tasting Notes
Probably not available locally
Bell’s 30th Anniversary Cherry Stout Reserve
Comstock, Michigan
Bell made this special bottling to celebrate 30 years of cherry stout using whole Montmorenci cherries and oak chips. The back label states. “Shelf life – Unlimited,” and the bottle I had was bottled in May 2018. The brew is opaque ebony in color with a dark tan head that has a bit of red edge. The aroma features coffee, chocolate and black cherries, and the brew is rich and full bodied with dark-roasted malt notes and an underlying cherry quality, but not sweet. There are a touch of mild tannins on the finish. I would drink on its own from a snifter after dinner. 9% ABV; $3.50 per 12 oz. bottle.
