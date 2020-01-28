The medieval wine region of Cahors is located in southern France just east of Bordeaux in the Midi Pyrenees. The history dates to Celtic times. Romans conquered the area around 50 BC and planted vineyards. Cahors was transformed into a city, and the region eventually became famous for its “Black Wine,” a dense, opaque red wine based on the rustic Malbec grape, known locally as “cot.”
Substantial wine was produced until it was decimated by the phylloxera root louse in 1883. Malbec vines did not respond well to grafting to American rootstocks, the common measure for remediation, so Bordeaux cuttings were used. After a devastating frost in 1956, the area revitalized Malbec and earned Appellation d’Origine Controlee status (place-named wine) in 1971.
Cahors has warm, arid summers that help ripen grapes. Low summertime humidity minimizes the need to spray fungicides and pesticides. The gravelly lowlands bordering the river Lot are not conducive to vine growing, so most vineyards are planted on limestone-rich elevated plateaus. The wines are rustic, earthy, tannic and deeply opaque purple. They pair well with rich foods such as stews and roasts.
While Cahors was experiencing trials and tribulations, Europeans were migrating to Argentina and taking their grapevine cuttings with them. Argentina’s history with Europeans can be traced back to the arrival of the Spanish around 1550 when Gen. Pedro Del Castillo founded the city of Mendoza in 1561. He named the city after the governor of Chile, Don Garcia Hurtado de Mendoza. Over the years, large numbers of Europeans immigrated there.
In 1868, a Frenchman known as Professor Pouet planted cuttings of Malbec, Cabernet and Merlot from Bordeaux in Argentina. Malbec proved to be particularly well suited to the Mendoza Valley. The region’s high elevations, dry climate, intense sun exposure and sandy soil composition proved optimum for grape growing. Malbec evolved to produce juicy, voluptuous red wines that have won critical acclaim.
Mendoza is adjacent to the Andes Mountain range, and irrigation channels dug by the ancient Huarpe Indians are used today to direct snowmelt runoff to the vines, providing critical moisture. Most vineyards are above 3,000 feet, so even though sunlight is intense, temperatures remain mild, around 70 degrees. The arid climate keeps insects, mold and other pestilence in check.
In the 1980s, Argentina was infamous for procuring massive quantities of plonk that would hardly qualify as fine wine. Around the year 2000, political changes resulted in a more business-friendly environment, and Argentinians began to observe the good wines being produced over the Andes in Chile.
An instrumental player was Nicolas Catena, a Columbia-educated economics professor. Catena went on a sabbatical at Berkeley, where he explored California wineries. When he returned to Argentina, he was convinced that he could produce wines that would rival the world’s finest. In 2007, noted wine critic Robert Parker stated of the 2004 Catena Zapata Cabernet Malbec blend, “It strikes me as being Argentina’s equivalent of a great vintage of Lafite-Rothschild.”
Today, many prestigious French wineries have relationships with or own wineries in Argentina. Mendoza is home to over 900 wineries, and Argentina is the fifth-largest wine producing country in the world, right after the United States.
Gordon’s Picks for Malbec or Cahors
Available locally, prices and availability may vary
Santa Julia Malbec 2019
Maipu, Mendoza, Argentina
Alberto Zuccardi planted his first vineyards in the area in 1963 using an irrigation system and planted an organic vineyard in 2004. The winery is run in a sustainable manner, composting its organic waste and forbidding herbicides. Barley, rye and sorghum are planted in the winter to aerate and return nutrients to the soil. The wine is deep purple in color, and aromas of blackberry liqueur lead to lots of ripe plum flavors. Tannins are soft, but the wine could be aged for a few years. Would be great with cheeseburgers. 13.5% alcohol by volume, $11.
Punto Final Malbec 2018
Lujan de Cayo, Mendoza, Argentina
Bodegas Renacer named this wine Punto Final, meaning “full stop,” to indicate that the winemaking team has reached its goal of producing a truly outstanding wine. The grapes are sourced from several vineyards, and the crushed grapes undergo a cold soak. Later, juice is pumped from the bottom of the tank over the skins that float to the top to extract more color. The wine is indeed deeply cordovan and emits aromas of tar, tobacco and black fruits. The wine is soft and jammy and not too tannic. There is a bit of acid on the finish for balance. Serve with meatloaf. 13.5% ABV, $15.
Agua de Piedra Malbec 2018
Mendoza, Argentina
The vineyards that produced this wine are covered with stony alluvium deposited by glaciers centuries ago. After the wine was vinified, it rested in oak barrels for six months. The wine is a bit lighter in color than the above and displays aromas of charcoal, smoke and plums. The palate is soft and fruity with notes of blackberries, spice and minerals. Soft fruit flavors linger on the finish. Serve with pasta Bolognese. 13% ABV, $10.
Catena Vista Flores Malbec 2016
Mendoza, Argentina
Vista Flores is a high-altitude grape-growing area in the Uco Valley. The area is known for intense sunlight during the day and cool nights, which slow and improve the ripening process. The Catena family has grown grapes here since the 1950s. The wine is opaque purple and displays intoxicating aromas of plum, spice, cinnamon and vanilla. The palate is rich with blackberry liqueur and kirsch notes. Soft, well integrated tannins and mild acids provide balance. Serve with a creamy mushroom Stroganoff. 13% ABV, $16.
Chateau du Cayrou Cahors 2014
Puy-L’Eveque, France
Cayrou is French for “gravel,” referring to the preponderance of stones in the vineyard that facilitate good drainage. This wine contains 10% Merlot to soften the Malbec, and the vineyard is certified organic. The wine is a very dark, opaque purple with aromas of briars, earth, cassis, leather and anise. The palate is full with notes of brambles, earth, blackberries and lots of tannin, but they have softened a bit with age. Serve this food wine with garlic roasted chicken. 12.5% ABV, $18.
Le Croizillon Cahors Malbec 2016
Luzech, France
In 1979, Bernard and Cecile Croisille began tenant farming on a parcel of land that had been untouched for years. They cleared it and planted vines, which produced grapes they sold. Over the years, they learned winemaking, and the second generation began working at the winery. The opaque purple wine is rustic in style with aromas of earth, latakia pipe tobacco and raisins. The palate is sharp with leather and plum flavors. Serve with a steak with melted Maytag Blue Cheese on top. 13% ABV, $18.
