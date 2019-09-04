We have borne the brunt of extreme torrid heat for the last few months. The air is baked and a walk around the block leaves one in need of a towel to mop away perspiration. A cool, refreshing libation is needed, but who wants Chardonnay? Consider the vibrant Iberian grape Verdejo, the primary variety grown in the Rueda region of Spain. The name Verdejo is derived from the bright green color of the grapes on the vine.
Rueda is located between the prestigious wine regions of Toro and Ribera del Duero, northwest of Madrid. The land is located on high plains at 2,300 to 2,600 feet of elevation. Days are hot and nights are cool, promoting healthy ripening of the grapes. The area is located in the basin of the Douro River which is notably famous for draining down to the Porto winemaking area. The soils are a mixture of sand and clay rich in iron and limestone which promotes efficient drainage and produces aromatic wines. Seasons feature scorching summers and frigid winters that may take temperatures down ominously below freezing.
In the 1800s the area was planted primarily with red grapes such as Tempranillo, but between 1890 and 1922 the vineyards were obliterated by the root louse phylloxera. The European vineyards were saved by planting rootstocks, primarily from Texas, which were resistant to the root-eating bugs. Desired European grape varieties were grafted to the rootstocks, but growers in Rueda decided they wanted a prolific producer, so they selected a large quantity of the white grape Verdejo instead of red varieties. White wine can be produced more quickly than red because it does not require barrel aging. Some growers plant their vines in a low-to-the-ground bush vine configuration to protect from wind, and others use traditional trellising. The area is arid, so some growers employ drip irrigation to keep the vine alive, but scant water so it stresses the vine, leading to more flavorful grapes.
Verdejo (pronounced ver-DAY-ho) is a completely different grape than Verdelho which produces Madeira on the Portuguese island of the same name. According to the region’s denomination of origin website (www.riberaruedawine.com), of 32,500 acres of vines planted in Rueda, 28,800 of them are Verdejo. The area is home to 69 wineries and 1,500 grape growers. For a wine to be labeled as Rueda Verdejo, it must contain at least 85% of the variety. Authentic bottles will display a small label on the back bottom of the bottle denoting Verdejo or Rueda. The grapes are harvested at night while they are cool to maintain freshness.
Verdejo is noted for making large quantities of fresh, ready to drink wine. I visited the area some years ago and I remember visiting a roadside store that featured what looked like a gas-filling nozzle on a hose coming from the wall. Local residents would arrive with gallon jugs and fill them with home-grown wine from this device. The wine was very inexpensive, at something like two dollars a gallon. And no glass bottles were generated to clog the landfill.
Verdejo is a food-friendly wine that displays notes of tropical fruit and citrus without any heavy oak flavors to muddy the waters. The wine pairs ideally with shellfish, but its vibrant acidity and clean palate make it a great foil for seafood, spicy sausages, Asian dishes such as pad Thai and even tacos. Local wine retailers’ shelves are not stocked wall to wall with Verdejo, but I was able to find a few and the tasting notes follow.
Gordon’s Picks for Verdejo
Available locally. Prices and availability may vary.
Marques de Riscal Rueda Verdejo 2017
Valladolid, Spain
In 1980, Marques de Riscal was the force behind creating the Denominación de Origin of Rueda. The winery’s other property in Rioja features a spectacular hotel designed by Frank Gehry. The wine features an easy-to-open screwcap and has bright greenish gold color. Fresh aromas of honeydew melon, peach and lemon waft from the glass. The palate is a burst of tropical fruit flavors such as mango, pineapple and banana. The finish is fresh with zippy acidity. Pair with coconut shrimp. 12.5% ABV $13.
Menade Rueda Verdejo 2018
Valladolid, Spain
The winery opened in 2005, but the viticulturist and oenologist both come from six generations of winemaking. They have restored an underground facility hewn out of solid rock in the 19th century. The label states, “Made by nature,” which is true. No chemical treatments are used so the grapes are certified organic and contain no histamines. The wine has a light straw color and aromas of honeydew melon and cantaloupe. The palate is crisp and fresh with melon flavors and finishes clean. Serve with fried clam strips. 12.5% ABV $13.
Duquesa de Valladolid Rueda 2018
Valladolid, Spain
The grapes are harvested in the cool of the night and de-stemmed and then cold fermented to preserve aromatics. After fermentation, the wine is aged on the spent yeast cells for a time to enhance the mouthfeel. The wine has a light gold color with a twinge of green and exhibits aromas of peach, mango and pineapple. Tropical fruit flavors of banana, pineapple and mango wash over the palate, finishing with clean, crisp acidity. Serve with the scallop dish Coquille St. Jacques. 13.5% ABV $13.
Nisia Las Suertes Verdejo Old Vine 2016
Puras, Spain
This wine is unique within this tasting. The Las Suertes vineyard was planted in 1886 and since the name means luck, survived the phylloxera scourge. The gnarly vines are cropped into a goblet shape. The grapes are pressed and the must is fermented in 30% new barrels and 70% neutral. The wine is aged sur lie nine months for complexity. The wine is golden, with aromas of butter, honey and toast. The wine has plenty of glycerin for a silky mouthfeel and has a peach cobbler note with a drying finish. Serve with grilled flounder a creamy Béarnaise sauce. 13.5% ABV $37.
