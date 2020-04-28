Back when I managed wine shops, I would engage in spirited discussions with employees and customers about the merits, or conversely the awfulness, of the myriad wine labels adorning the shelves. Label judgement is notoriously subjective, but often a consensus can be reached. Given the dire straits we are in these days, I felt like a discussion of some the strange and unusual labels out there might lift people’s spirits, or at least get their minds moving in a different direction.
Wine labels run the gamut from classic French Chateau with regal fonts and classifications set up over a hundred years ago to nutty New World labels concocted by someone who must have been under the influence of a controlled substance. Classic European wines are sought by knowledgeable wine enthusiasts who know what characteristics to expect in a St. Estephe from Bordeaux, for example. Most folks don’t know that much about wine and are on their own in a grocery store with no wine consultant to help them. In such scenarios, an eye-catching label ultimately sells the wine. I have observed more strange and unusual labels in grocery stores than in staffed wine shops recently.
Consider the wine Cat’s Pee on a Gooseberry Bush. This was a Sauvignon Blanc made by the New Zealand wine producer Cooper’s Creek. Wine expert and author Oz Clarke coined the flavor descriptor, which can be an accurate one, given that New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is noted for vibrant herbal flavors. As a cat owner, I am the world’s leading expert on what cat pee smells like, and I have detected this aroma in a mild and diluted way in New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. It’s not as disgusting as it sounds. This wine is no longer available.
If you are looking for something more high-tech, take a gander at Australia’s 19 Crimes wines. These folks will provide you with 19th-century history lessons pertaining to the country, where England’s Queen Victoria banished petty criminals after Britain’s prisons became overcrowded. The wines’ stark labels each feature a dark, sepia-toned mugshot of various criminals appearing doomed to misery. With the winery’s smartphone app (#talkingbottles), a camera pointed at the outlaw makes him or her come to life, talking about past travails. I put the app on my phone and got to listen to James Kieley describe how he was labeled as an informer. The trouble began in 1856 when Kieley helped make skeleton keys to break into the armory in Ireland. He was arrested in the process and eventually sent to Fremantle, a British penal colony in Perth, Western Australia.
California’s Rabble Wine Company has an app that will make their colorful label come to life and depicts a 1400s’ scene of the township of Florence, Italy, being destroyed by a fiery comet or the volcano erupting behind the village of Vesuvius and molten lava flowing. It even works if you aim your phone at a picture of the wine on your computer.
There is no shortage of unusual labels coming out of California, and Lodi’s Michael David Winery has plenty of selections. Brothers Michael and David Phillips run the winery with their family. One of their offerings is Freakshow Cabernet Sauvignon, showcasing a colorful label depicting a painting of a circus strongman. This is appropriate as the wine is a deep, powerful red with 14.5% alcohol. The winery also produces an Earthquake series, featuring Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Cabernet in a tribute to the great San Francisco earthquake of 1906. The label depicts a seismograph wildly registering a quake.
The winery also produces a reserve line featuring Rapture Cabernet, Lust Zinfandel, Rage Zinfandel and Gluttony Zinfandel with appropriate labels. The Gluttony label depicts a guy tipping a barrel over another guy lying on the floor drinking what is poured from the barrel. Sounds tempting during this quarantine.
Michael David created a delicious and popular wine called 7 Deadly Zins in 2002. The original back label features a poem describing the infractions in a whimsical manner, but it changed over time. The wine was very popular and by 2017 had reached sales of 300,000 cases annually. The Phillipses decided to sell the brand to the Wine Group, which also produces the Cupcake and Franzia lines. This frees the winemaker up to concentrate on the wines above.
How about Gnarly Head Zinfandel? While the term Gnarly Head might describe what your hair looks like after an extended period in quarantine, the term is actually an accurate descriptor of what some old zinfandel vines look like. Some of these vines in the Lodi area are more than 80 years old and over time have taken on a twisted, rough and gnarled appearance. The wines from these old vines are rich and flavorful with jammy blackberry, mocha and spice flavors.
Can’t sleep? Try some Insomnia Chardonnay. The label caught my eye in the grocery store. It’s a close-up artist’s rendering of what appears to be the drooping eyes of someone extremely old and tired with massive bags under the eyes. This typical California Chardonnay has buttery notes and a hint of oak flavor.
You can obtain humorous labels without leaving the comfort of your couch. Bored Panda sells wraps to convert any bottle into a personal statement. Offerings include “Pizza, Wine, Netflix” or “Facebook Reminded me it’s Your Birthday.” Etsy offers a label called “Pairs well with Social Distancing” or “Wine. Because quarantine calories don’t count.”
What I have touched on here is just the tip of the iceberg, with hundreds of clever labels out there to peruse. Excuse me, while I go resume my conversation with criminals on the 19 Crimes labels.
