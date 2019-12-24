When you think about New Mexico, you probably associate things like UFOs, atomic bomb research, Hatch chilies or the colorful Albuquerque hot air balloon festival. You might be surprised to know that the state is home to one of the best sparkling wine producers around, even though at first glance the region seems as far removed from the French Champagne area’s cool climate and chalky soils as possible.
As I have discussed in previous columns, true Champagne only comes from the Champagne area in northern France. It is made by a laborious process where the bottles are aged with a yeast sediment in caves, and are then placed in racks with the neck aimed downward to coax the yeast to coalesce in the neck of the bottle. The neck is frozen and the bottle stood upright and the cap popped off so the yeast plug is expelled. The bottle is topped up with a mixture of wine and sugar and sealed with a wired cork, so the wine ferments into ultrafine bubbles, making it delicious. When wines made by this process are made outside the Champagne region, they are referred to as “Method Champenoise” or sometimes “Traditional Method.”
Forget the “California Champagne” purveyed at the grocery store. It is not even close to the same thing, but since the United States did not sign the European treaty that mandates place-named products, less than scrupulous producers can get away with this deceptive labeling practice. These products are not made by the same bottle fermented process or the same types of grapes. The flavor does not resemble the genuine article.
While true Champagne is delicious, the major drawback for most folks is the price, starting at about $40 and headed way up to the stratosphere. A painstaking process coupled with high demand and low supply translates into high prices. The best alternative might be wines made by the Champagne method in other areas. Such a wine that has been well rated by wine critics is Gruet from New Mexico. The bubbly is labeled as sparkling wine with deference to the genuine article but is reminiscent of the real thing.
In 1967, Gilbert Gruet was producing high-quality Chardonnay grapes in Bethon, France, that he used in his Champagne production. In 1983, he was traveling in New Mexico and met some Europeans that had planted and harvested good-quality grapes near the town of Truth or Consequences. The town had changed its name to that in 1950 in response to popular radio quiz show host Ralph Edwards’ offer to broadcast his program from any town that would change its name to Truth or Consequences. Gruet discovered that the high desert area had sandy soils, hot days and very cool nights, promoting crisp acidity in the grapes. In addition, sustained winds controlled insects and helped concentrate the flavors in the grapes.
In 1984, Gilbert’s children, Nathalie and Laurent, moved to New Mexico and went to work in the winery. Their first wine was released in 1989, and the beautiful winery opened in Albuquerque in 1993. The wines started gaining critical acclaim. The Blanc de Blanc won the Yarden trophy in London in 2004, and the Blanc de Noir was listed at spot number 43 in the Wine Spectator’s top 100 wines in the world in 2011. These are wines that sell for under $20. Today, Gilbert’s grandson Sofian Himeur is the winemaker. Each year, wine samples are shipped back to France to have the acidity levels and other chemistry checked. Sadly, Gilbert passed away in 1999, the same year that they reached sales of 1 million bottles. Today, there is still a Gruet winery in Champagne, France.
In 2013, Gruet formed a partnership with the Santa Ana Pueblo to maintain its Native American legacy of working the land and to try new crops. The 30-acre vineyard produced 120 tons of exquisite quality fruit in 2017. The winery employs the three grape varieties of classic Champagne — pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier. While the winery is famous for its bubbly, it also produces still wines such as chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. Another interesting wine is Brut Sauvage, a bone dry sparkler composed of 100% chardonnay, where no sugar has been added at the time of bottling. While the entire catalog is not available locally, I was able to find a few examples to taste. As you can see, they are reasonably priced.
Tasting Notes for Gruet Wines
Available locally; price and availability may vary.
Gruet Brut Rose
Albuquerque, New Mexico
This wine is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes. The grape skins contain the pigment while the juice is clear so a brief skin contact produces a wine with a brilliant salmon color. The wine has a nice, foamy mousse and very fine bubbles. Yeasty aromas lead to an austere, bone dry palate with just a bit of strawberry flavor. Would be good with something rich and creamy such as fettuccini carbonara. 12% ABV, $19.
Gruet Brut
This bubbly displays a light straw color and fine bubbles. There are light citrus aromas and mineral notes on the palate along with a bit of bread dough. The wine is not as austere as the Rose above, with a bit more fruit and an acidic backbone. The finish is clean with notes of peaches and oranges. Would be great with caviar or smoked salmon on blinis. 12% ABV, $16.
Gruet Blanc de Noir
The wine is a blend of 75% pinot noir and 25% chardonnay. The juice is quickly pressed from the red pinot noir grapes so that the color is light yellow. There is a fine mousse and minuscule bubbles. Aromas of citrus and hay lead to a clean palate with notes of white peaches and green melon with a firm austere acidity on the finish. Wines like this go with about any food, but it would be great with a nice fish such as trout almandine. 12% ABV, $16.
