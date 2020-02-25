In my venues of wine education, the most frequently asked question I receive goes something like this: “Are there any red wines that do not contain sulfites? Sulfites in red wine give me a headache. When I was in Europe, the wines over there did not have sulfites in them, and I never got a headache.” Another popular question is, “Organic wines don’t contain sulfites, do they?” Just as some folks today believe that the Earth is flat, some people are convinced that the greater amount of sulfites in red wine gives them a headache.
Let’s break down some of the misconceptions in the statement above. Sulfur dioxide has been used by winemakers since ancient times for its antioxidant properties. Roman winemakers discovered that small amounts of sulfur kept wine fresh and vibrant and inhibited it from turning into vinegar. Winemakers today use sulfites judiciously for the same reason.
In fact, white wines usually contain more sulfite than red due to differences in the winemaking process. White grapes are usually pressed to separate the juice from the skins, and just the juice goes on to become wine. On the other hand, red wines, which have clear juice inside, are usually crushed in whole clusters and fermented so that color, flavor and tannins can be extracted from the skins. Since the tannins act as a preservative, red wine requires less sulfite than whites, which typically contain negligible tannins. Sweet wines contain the highest amount of sulfite, to inhibit bottle refermentation (a bad thing) from the residual sugar.
The sulfite story goes back to the 1980s when restaurant salad bars were spraying their veggies with potato whitener, a sodium bisulfite solution, to keep cauliflower and lettuce from turning an unappealing shade of brown. The result was a massive amount of sulfites on the salad bar. Since a minuscule number of people have an allergic reaction to sulfites, the FDA cracked down and banned the use of sulfites on salad bars. In 1987, the federal government enacted laws that require any wine that contains over 10 parts per million sulfur compound to display the phrase “Contains sulfites” on the label. Wines produced and sold in Europe do not have to worry about U.S. regulations, so the same wine made with sulfites does not have to state so on the label.
Sulfites are also a naturally occurring byproduct of fermentation so even if none is added, there might be enough sulfite present that the wine will have to say so. What about organic wine? Look carefully at the label. Some wines say, “Made from organically grown grapes,” and can contain sulfites. Wines labelled as “Organic Wine” do not contain any added sulfites.
The problem with sulfite-free wines is that they don’t usually taste very good, and they’re not going to age well. In reality, about 99% of all wine sold in this country contains sulfites. A winemaker once told me, after I asked him about sulfites, “You don’t want a sulfite-free wine.” He explained that unsulfured wine deteriorates quickly from oxidation, just like a cut apple turns brown.
Judicious use of sulfites helps the wine to retain clear color, fresh, vibrant aromas and bright, fruity flavors. Dried fruit contains much more sulfite than wine does. Most decent quality wines made today have a minuscule sulfite content of less than 50 parts per million. The upper limit allowed by the U.S. government is 350 PPM. Better quality wines are in the 10-50 PPM range.
About 1% of the populace is allergic to sulfites. The symptoms are typically a stuffy nose, a rash or asthma-like symptoms. There are some folks who get a headache when they drink wine, usually red. While no one has been able to definitely pinpoint the cause, some scientists have researched it. In 2010, a research team led by Dr. Giuseppe Palmisano at the University of Southern Denmark identified 28 organic compounds in a Chardonnay from Puglia that resemble allergens in other foods. These compounds, known as glycoproteins, are a byproduct of fermentation. They consist of a protein with a carbohydrate molecule attached to them. The researcher found that the glycoproteins act like an allergen.
Some science lays the blame for headaches on histamines, which are significantly more concentrated in red wine than white. Histamines are chemicals created by your immune system to deal with an irritant. In other words, if your nose detects pollen, histamines are generated so that you sneeze. Some foods, particularly fermented ones such as sauerkraut, cheese and wine, contain histamines. The theory is that these high-histamine foods can trigger headaches in some individuals.
There is some research out there indicating that tannins from red wine skins cause headaches. To test to see if this is causing your headache, brew a cup of strong black tea and drink it. If you get a headache, it could be the tannins. You could ask your wine shop for low-tannin red wines or stick with white.
While the science of avoiding headaches associated with wine is not definitive, I can offer some advice. Always drink plenty of water along with the wine to avoid dehydration. Food helps, also. Some people benefit from taking a histamine blocker before they have a glass of red. Try different varieties of wine because some folks are more sensitive to headaches from particular wines. If none of these works, you might want to develop an appreciation for white wine. There are some great ones out there. Just don’t blame your headache on sulfites.
