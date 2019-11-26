Occasionally I hear someone make the blanket statement “I don’t like beer.” I find this curious given the vast variety of styles of beer available today. This is tantamount to declaring, “I don’t like vegetables!” because they don’t have an affinity for rutabagas.
While there is no question that the major commercial brews have precious little to distinguish them, Trappist Ales present a completely different picture with their texture and complexity.
There are 11 authentic Trappist breweries in the world today, and six are in Belgium. To qualify, the beer must be made within the walls of a monastery by monks or nuns, and the proceeds are required to help the needs of the monastic community or be dedicated to charitable works. Some names you may have seen are Orval, Westmalle, Rochefort and Chimay, my focus for this column. Chimay’s historic pedigree and layers of flavor make it optimum for this celebratory time of year.
I have been a fan of this Belgian libation for many years. I liked it so much back in my home brewing days, that I harvested the yeast from the bottom of a bottle, cultivated it and used it to ferment a batch of ale. Unlike commercial beers that are filtered clear, Chimay is bottle conditioned, leaving a small amount of yeast and sugar in the bottle to produce carbonation.
The history of Chimay dates to 1850 when a group of Sint-Sixtus monks from the Westvleteren Abbey were given a piece of undeveloped land near the Ardennes forest called Scourmont by Prince Joseph de Chimay. One of the tenants of Trappist is being self-sufficient, so they set about developing land, growing crops and raising dairy cattle.
The first beer, a double bock, was produced in 1862, but the monks improved it over time. The abbey suffered setbacks during the First World War when their copper kettles were seized and during the Second World War when the entire brewery was devastated by the Germans.
The renowned brewing scientist professor Jean De Clerc acted as a consultant to head brewer Father Theodore to help get the brewery up and running again. In 1948, Father Theodore isolated a particular yeast strain that give the ales their signature spicy notes reminiscent of cloves and nutmeg. De Clerc’s contribution was honored by his burial at the monastery when he passed away in 1978.
Chimay uses artesian wells (named after the nearby town of Artois, where this type of well was first dug) to obtain a soft water ideal for brewing. The spent grains from brewing are used as cattle feed, and the monastery also makes excellent cheeses. Locally grown six row winter barley is used, along with German and American hops. The brews are ales, meaning they ferment at warm temperatures, and are bottled with yeast and sugar to produce carbonation. There will be sediment in the bottom of the bottle, and the beer might be hazy.
After being brewed in the monastery, the beer is transported to a nearby bottling facility with a capacity of 40,000 bottles per hour. After bottling, the beers ferment for three weeks before being shipped. Fifty percent of the production is exported.
The brews are produced in 11.2 ounce bottles as well as cork-stoppered 750 ml bottles (the same size of a wine bottle). There is also a 1.5 liter variation. Some folks like to age the large bottles, laying on their side in a cool, dark area for up to several years to develop complexity. Debates exist as to whether the 11.2 ounce or 750 ml bottle tastes better. I think the 750 does, especially with a year of two of age.
The beer should be served in a stemmed Belgian ale glass. The ideal glass has a short, thick stem and a fat, round bowl. This will give the best display of head and aroma. There are three distinct styles, which I will review below. They are all rich, flavorful and distinctive — and 180 degrees different from one-dimensional commercial beers.
Tasting Notes for Chimay
Available locally. Prices are approximate and subject to variation
Chimay Premiere Peres Trappists
Baileux (Chimay), Belgium
Some folks refer to this as “Chimay Red” due to its red label. The beer displays a thick, creamy head and aromas of fruitcake, nuts and molasses. The color is a dark tawny amber and a bit hazy from the yeast. The flavors are rich and malty, reminiscent of a rum-raisin cake, but not sweet. Very mild hops are present, and flavors of cake spices such as nutmeg and allspice linger on the finish. Serve with a decadent creamy cheese such as Pave d’Affinois. It’s not bad with burgers either. 7% ABV. $22/four-pack of 11.2 oz. bottles or $12 for a 750 ml corked bottle.
Chimay Cinq Cents Ale
This beer was created by Father Theodore in 1966 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the principality of Chimay, who helped found the Scourmont Abbey in 1850. The brew has a thick rocky head and a hazy golden in color. Aromas of spice, citrusy hops, cinnamon and clove waft from the glass. A blast of flavor hits the palate with notes of light malt, hops, yeast, nutmeg, mace and allspice. There is a touch of bittering hops on the finish. I tried a 750 ml bottle, and the cork had 2017 branded on it. It’s drinking well right now, and I would try it with oysters on the half shell. 8% ABV. $25/four-pack of 11.2 oz. bottles or $13 for a 750 ml.
Chimay Grande Reserve Ale
This flagship bottling has always been one of my favorite beers. The head is so thick you can eat it with a spoon, and the color is a dark mahogany. Aromas of molasses, raisins and spice lead to a rich palate of pound cake and ginger snap flavors with a touch of sweetness. As you drink the beer, it coats the inside of the glass with what renowned beer writer Michael Jackson used to refer to as “Belgian lace,” the beautiful, lively patterns of foam left clinging to the glass. Serve with the richest, creamiest, high-fat cheese available. Relax! It’s the holidays! Chimay cheese is great if you can find it. 9% ABV. $27/four-pack of 11.2 oz. bottles or $15 for a 750 ml.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.