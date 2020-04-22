This week we asked our Roanoke Times staff what board games and card games they recommend for playing, either online or with family at home. Here are their responses.
Spoons is a fast, easy card game for all ages that doesn’t require any purchases, special equipment or even any knowledge about how to play card games, just as long as you have a deck of cards and spoons. The game is sort of like musical chairs, except with spoons. The object is simple: Get four of the same numbered or face cards, and then quietly take a spoon without other players noticing. Then watch the other players frantically grab at the remaining spoons.
The game begins with players seated around a table, with spoons placed in the center, about an arm’s reach from each player. There should be one fewer spoon than the number of players (if there are four players, place three spoons on the table; if there are five players, four spoons; you get the idea, you’re a newspaper reader, you’re smart). Players are each dealt four cards. The dealer takes a card from the top of the remaining deck, decides either to keep it or pass it to the player on the left. That player looks at the card and makes the same choice, to keep or to pass. A player can only keep four cards in their hand, so they either have to pass the new card, or keep it and pass one from their hand. Players should do this as fast as possible. You want to see cards sliding quickly from player to player.
The first player to get four of the same number of face cards gets to remove a spoon. As soon as the first spoon has been taken, the rest of the players can take a spoon whether they have four of a kind or not. The game is the most fun when cards are passed quickly and spoons are taken sneakily. The more frenetic the pace, the more distracted players are from seeing the spoons disappear. Often, when players notice that someone has taken the first spoon, a mad dash to grab the remaining spoons erupts. The person left spoonless is the loser, which means there are multiple winners and just one poor schmuck who hears “no soup spoon for you.”
My pick is Rummikub, which combines the game play of rummy and mahjong. This game makes you think. With numbered tile pieces, the challenge each turn is to create groups of numbers as described in the directions. The first person to run out of pieces is the winner. It’s addictive and recommended for players 8 and older. It can get very competitive, forcing everyone to keep playing over and over again!
When it comes to board games, I have tended to stick with old favorites like Monopoly, so I was very pleasantly surprised when my boyfriend’s son and daughter-in-law introduced us to Carcassonne. Named for an actual fortified city in France, the game involves players laying out square tiles on the Medieval-themed game board to define their territories, and then adding figure tokens to their land holdings to increase their scores. The strategy can get a bit complicated and I’m not very good at it, but it’s definitely a fun group game!
For all you nature buffs and backyard bird watchers out there, I recommend the Bird Watching Trivia Game. My friends and family love this game, and it’s perfect for springtime.
It’s a standard-style board game with pieces that advance a player through different habitats. Each trivia question card has a different skill level (beginner, intermediate or expert), so everyone can play. It’s fun to impress your fellow players with your bird identification skills. Questions include mimicking bird calls and identifying birds by their silhouettes. Every time we play, I learn something new about our feathered friends.
The game can also be played in a solitary fashion, by carrying some of the cards in your pocket and asking yourself the questions while birding in the field.
My extended family gathered around the kitchen table a few years back to play the board game Spontuneous to entertaining results. On a piece of paper, each player writes down several “trigger words,” such as fire or girl. Then, other players attempt to sing (or shout) the lyrics of a song that contain that word. So, for example, “We didn’t start the FIRE!” The first player who sings at least five words of a song that includes the trigger word wins that round. The goal obviously is to stump your tablemates with tricky words. The catch is, if no one can think of a song containing your trigger word within the time limit, you have to be able to produce an example of your own. (So you better have a game plan if you write down “Saskatchewan.”) Game play was fun from all angles, from trying to out-think our opponents, to the inevitable Arnold Horshack moments (“ooh ooh ooh!”) when players suffered tip of the tongue with familiar tunes.
The not safe for work and absolutely not for kids party game Cards Against Humanity is great for a night out with all your rowdy friends, to paraphrase Bocephus. It involves white cards and black cards. The black cards present a fill in the blank sentence, and the white cards present words and phrases you can use to complete the sentence — sometimes quite offensive, though all meant in good fun — and the winner of each round is the player whose choice to finish the sentence is considered the funniest.
But now, because of social distancing, you can’t get together with those rowdy friends, so how do you play? One option is to visit playingcards.io, which offers a multiplayer game called “Remote Insensitivity” that’s really a version of Cards Against Humanity. You start a game, share the link with your friends, and all of you can play together in your browsers. (That last phrase reads like a mild Cards Against Humanity answer.)
A similar game, Evil Apples (evilapples.com), is available as a multiplayer app for your smartphone. Another website, All Bad Cards (allbad.cards), was created specifically for folks staying indoors because of the pandemic, and offers a link to the family-friendly edition of the game, Not All Bad Cards (not.allbad.cards). Finally, the Cards Against Humanity Lab (cardsagainsthumanity.com/lab) allows solo play in which you “playtest” proposed cards and provide feedback as to whether they are funny.
My family has always enjoyed two classics: Bingo and Yahtzee. You can play either with two people or 20. With Bingo, people can wander in and out with each round. And there’s no minimum or maximum age to either game, as older players can help the little ones cover their numbers in Bingo or plot strategy in Yahtzee. I instituted a rule when my girls were little that is probably the best one I ever laid down: No matter the game, the winner picks up the pieces and puts it away. Try it. It’s magical.
Like a tile version of the card game Set, Qwirkle also shares similarities with Scrabble and Rummikub. It hones skills in color and shape recognition and strategy. It’s great to play alone or with a group, and is easy to learn. Because it’s colorful and relatively simple, it’s good for kids 6 and older and is challenging and fun for adults, too. I like it because it’s simple enough to allow conversation but not so simple that it’s boring. There’s no board to set up, and all the tiles fit in a cloth bag.
On a night at the beach, a group of my extended family (including young grandchildren and grandparents) played Farkle, a dice game of calculated risk. Each player rolls six dice and gets a score based on the resulting numbers. The player can either keep their score or keep rolling, with one less die to throw and a higher probability of losing the points previously accumulated. That’s a simplified explanation, because honestly, this game’s rules are bonkers. There are multiple score combinations based on the numbers rolled, which can result in some herky-jerky game play as inexperienced players noodle over each roll. But after we got the hang of it, the game provided traditional game-of-risk fun, including an adrenaline rush when banking on luck and schadenfreude when someone else overreached!
A few years ago, an interpreter at Colonial Williamsburg introduced me to a new variation of Solitaire called Kings in the Corners. The layout is four rows of four cards each. The face cards — Jack, Queen and King — can only be played in specific locations on the perimeter of the layout. Lower cards are played in the center, and can be played on the perimeter, too, but need to be discarded eventually to make space for the face cards. Discards are by sums of 10 — a 7 and a 3, for example, or two 5s. Practice builds a feel for the strategy, but it’s not easy to win. Detailed rules, and the game itself, are readily available online so you don’t even need to have actual cards. Like regular Solitaire, Kings in the Corners can be somewhat addictive!
My childhood was near the end of board games’ domination in family home entertainment. There were only four TV channels. Home video games were just over the horizon. To play pinball or electronic games, you had to go to the arcade. So we had lots of games, and as little kids in the early 1970s, we played them all the time. I guess my favorite was Operation, because it was so funny. The patient looked like Moe from “The Three Stooges,” and it was kind of a kick to use that tweezer-y thing to pull out his parts without setting off the buzzer. If you did set it off, no harm no foul, right? That was as high tech a game as we got (the electronic football game with the spastic players doesn’t count), before Pong and the first handheld Mattel and Coleco football games came out.
Honorable mention goes to the first board game my sister and I played, Candyland, and Mouse Trap, which was fun to play but like a Rube Goldberg contraption to set up.
