Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, with Fitz & The Tantrums and DJ Earworm are scheduled for the Virginia Tech Drillfield on Oct. 11

Singer, rapper, producer and super-funky drummer Anderson .Paak is hitting Blacksburg. 

Hip-hop up-and-comer .Paak and his band, The Free Nationals, are headlining an Oct. 11 show at Virginia Tech's Drillfield, according to a VT news release. Fitz and The Tantrums (openers for Maroon 5 at Burruss Auditorium nearly a decade ago) and DJ Earworm open the 6:30 p.m. show.

Best news? It's free.

On a related note, "Hot Girl Summer" rapper Megan Thee Stallion is on for an Oct. 17 date at the VT Homecoming Concert, at Burruss Hall Auditorium. Tickets are $25, $15 for Tech students.

