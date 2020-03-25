Once more, we gaze into the distance to an event scheduled beyond when we reckon it might be time to venture out amongst our fellow humans. We’re talking Patrick County’s Front Porch Fest here, and the event has released an early lineup that looks more than promising.
Afropop fusionists Toubab Krewe, jazz- and soul-funking The Nth Power and, er, wookish band The Wooks were announced as headliners at the 12th version of the family friendly festival, scheduled for Sept. 3-6 at Spirit Haven Farm.
Also announced were bluegrass-rocking Big Daddy Love, country-swinging The Judy Chops, reggae-rocking Space Koi, soul-jazzing Hambone Relay and good vibes-bringing Borrowed Earth.
Marvelous Funkshun, The Freeway Jubilee, GOTE, Slick Jr. & The Reactors and Music Road Co round out the first announcement for Front Porch Fest. The non-profit organization running the show is One Family Productions, and it benefits regional charities including Patrick County Community Food Bank and Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County, according to a news release announcing the lineup’s early additions.
Get ticket info – 12-younger get in free – and more about the event at frontporchfest.com.
