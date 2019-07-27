Sometimes, the trouble with a spectrum is that one facet is so bright, it’s difficult to appreciate the others.
With multiple stages over a large ground, FloydFest has always been able to present spectrums. Three shows on Friday at FloydFest 19 Voyage Home displayed the contrasts in full effect.
The brightest to shine was The War & Treaty, led by Michael and Tanya Trotter, a married couple that harmonized wonderfully, with each displaying intense and uber-soulful lead vocals, as well. I had heard them recently at Berglund Center, opening for Lauren Daigle, and with just a piano and some foot stomping — and killer Sunday-style singing — they drew a standing ovation.
I was not prepared for how much deeper it could get. With a four-piece band behind them, blazing accompaniment in a deep pocket, the Trotters’ Hill Holler stage set included soul, funk, Latin and jazz, with sweet lyrics and a sweet interplay between the husband and wife.
At the end of the slinky, bluesy, “On Fire,” clearly a “Fever” inspired number, the pair moved in front of Michael Trotter Jr.’s keyboard and kissed as the band closed the song.
In “Little New Bern,” a number Trotter Jr. wrote based in his experiences with Tanya Trotter at her ancestral home, New Bern, North Carolina, they sang of her grandparents, marrried 73 years before they died, and other tender things. Tanya Trotter was crying real tears as the ballad ended.
Make no mistake, though — this was not a fully touchy-feely show. The couple and band ran through many fiery grooves, with many elastic vocal runs, including several ecstatic, husband-and-wife, call-and-response sessions.
As they led off their early career signature song, the powerful, spiritual, “Down to the River,” with “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” and “Amazing Grace,” a dragonfly made its way through the air just above the audience onto the stage. It hovered for a moment over Trotter Jr.’s keyboard. The smile on the man’s face was one of a guy in touch with little miracles, and the dragonfly flew toward Tanya Trotter before disappearing.
The flying wonder re-emerged as the band kicked into the song in earnest. Everyone onstage was clearly inspired by the moment, and their performance of the set-closer was so intense, I grew verklempt.
Talk amongst yourselves!
It was really all too much to have to immediately go and do something else, but Tyler Childers was headlining the main stage, and I have professional obligations — and a lot of respect for this new outlaw on the country music scene. It’s not his first time at FloydFest, and his set last year had me looking forward to more.
Still, it took at least a half hour on Friday before I could really focus at all on it, but his twangy tenor over top of a crack honky-tonk band finally drew me in.
Childers wondered lyrically if he could take his “hound to heaven, to hunt on God’s land,” complained of getting too stoned rolling green and gold to recall some pretty cool stuff, and who recognized that he was “still on the road ‘cause I ain’t good for nothin’ ‘cept writin’ these songs that I sing.”
His five-piece band of Kentucky and West Virginia cats — Kentuckian Childers draws a Iot of lyrical inspiration from West “by God” adventures, btw — is at least as good as any country band working right now.
“I still can’t believe we get to do this for a living,” Childers said between songs. “It beats the shit out of landscaping.”
Then it was time for Fantastic Negrito, and again, the contrast was huge. The Oakland, California man, born Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz, works from a psychedelic blues-rock base that evokes Parliament Funkadelic, Howlin’ Wolf and Jimi Hendrix, with Negrito’s soul-blues vocal style pushing a true version of the modern blues.
“I traveled here on a centipede the size of the Empire State Building and landed on a cloud,” he said, warning that speaking “truth in the age of fear” can be a cultural death sentence, then going on to rail about the current political situation.
“ICE is waiting outside the door,” he sang. “The greatest commodity of all time is fear. And you thought it was McDonald’s. And you thought it was Toyota.”
On the 12/8 blues of “About A Bird,” he chanted, “first she wanted me, then she wanted me dead.”
Introducing “Transgender Biscuits,” he said to the audience, “Mama told me be freaky in the age of fear,” then sang of getting fired for being a woman, being black, being white, being fat and for being pretty much anything a person can be.
It was a lot of intense, sometimes funny stuff. His lyrics about the classic conundrums of man vs woman were funny and at times a little dated, but that’s his truth in the age of fear.
His band, particularly a keyboardist who handled the bass notes, blasted with punk energy and granite grooves.
Where The War & Treaty was uplifting in a relentlessly positive way, Negrito was uplifting in a scary and challenging way. Childers was uplifting in a it’s-good-to-hear-real-country-music way.
A lot of facets.