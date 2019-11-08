A tribute to the Talking Heads’ classic album, “Remain in Light,” is not at the top of FloydFest’s latest performer rollout, but it’s probably the most intriguing.
Funk band Turkuaz is celebrating that disc’s 40th anniversary at FloydFest next year, with special guests Jerry Harrison, who played guitar and keyboards in the band, and guitarist Adrian Belew, who has played with Talking Heads, David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails and King Crimson, among others in a deep resume.
Atop the list that the festival’s organizer, Across the Way Productions, is announcing today is The String Cheese Incident, last year’s festival headliner, making its FloydFest debut. This time out, String Cheese will play two nights.
Reggae and rocksteady pioneers Toots and the Maytals, FloydFest perennial Leftover Salmon and country-soul upstart Brent Cobb round out the latest additions to a July 22-26, 2020, lineup that already included Grace Potter, Andy Frasco & The U.N., DownTown Abby & The Echoes and Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix.
Tickets are on sale at floydfest.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.