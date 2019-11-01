FloydFest approaches its 20th incarnation with a “Vision Quest” theme and acts including Cee Lo Green and Grace Potter on the bill for its July 22-26 run.
The early artist roll-out also features Andy Frasco & The U.N., and FloydFest fan-voted On the Rise contest winner DownTown Abby & The Echoes and runner-up Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix.
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. today via floydfest.com and floydfest2020.eventbrite.com. The options include the popular on-site RV camping package.
Green first came to attention as part of Atlanta hip-hop group Goodie Mob. The singer found larger success in Gnarls Barkley, a collaboration with producer Danger Mouse that produced the 2006 smash single “Crazy,” which took a Grammy Award the next year for urban/alternative performance. Green hit in 2010 as a solo act with a catchy, funky pop number, “Forget You” (aka “F--- You”).
“Forget You” won Green another Urban/Alternative Grammy, in 2011. We suspect he’ll sing the cussy version, live. Most recently, he has a featured spot on a Big Boi and Sleep Brown track, “Intentions.”
He was a star on NBC show “The Voice” in 2013 when he was arrested and charged with giving ecstasy to a woman. He pleaded no contest the next year to providing the drug — she had accused him of slipping it to her — and was sentenced to probation. That September, he published a series of tweets in which he attempted to address the issue of consent with an unconscious woman, according to multiple published reports. After a swift backlash, he apologized, said he did not condone harming women, and deleted his account for a time.
It will be Green’s first FloydFest.
Potter, on the other hand, has done four previous FloydFests. Her last one was in 2015, when she was at the top of the festival bill after releasing her album “Midnight.” That was about the time that her band, The Nocturnals, broke up, as did her marriage to the band’s drummer, Matt Burr. She later married the man who produced “Midnight,” with whom she had her first child. Two years later, after considering the possibility that she might never perform again, she started putting together her new album, “Daylight,” released Oct. 25.
Frasco and his band, eclectic and highly energetic rockers, had Roanoke social media abuzz after their show last month at the Roanoke GO Outside Festival.
See videos from the most recent FloydFest, in July of DownTown Abby & The Echoes, Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix and all the other On the Rise Bands, recorded live for the new FloydFest Bus Stop video series. The Bus Stop videos also feature two songs from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Cassidy’s Hot Tuna duo. See all the videos at bit.ly/2pSMK6Z.
FloydFest will reveal more information Nov. 14, with more to follow over the next five months, according to a news release from Across the Way Productions, the festival’s organizer.
