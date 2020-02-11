Nashville, Tennessee, alt-rock favorites Moon Taxi are coming to FloydFest.
Also added to the lineup for FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest are Devon Gilfillian, The Nude Party, Futurebirds, and Buffalo Mountain Jam v5. The jam, sheparded as usual by Keller Williams and Leftover Salmon, also will feature The Soul Rebels, Southern Avenue, Kanika Moore from Doom Flamingo and Caitlin Krisko from The Broadcast.
Previously announced for the July 22-26 event off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Patrick County are two nights of The String Cheese Incident, Umphrey’s McGee, Grace Potter, TURKUAZ w/ Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew playing Talking Heads' "Remain In Light," Toots and the Maytals, Cory Wong of Vulfpeck, Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Brent Cobb, Molly Tuttle, All Them Witches, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Illiterate Light, Keller and The Keels, Doom Flamingo and more.
The festival, in an e-mail this morning, also announced its beer partners. Deschutes Brewery (Libations Tent sponsor), Devils Backbone Brewing Company (Throwdown Tent sponsor), new additions Oskar Blues Brewery and Stone Brewing, and Three Notch’d Brewing Company (Hill Holler Viewing Deck sponsor) have got your adult bevs for the fest.
Get tickets and more info at floydfest.com/home2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.