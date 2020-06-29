The organizers of stalwart "party with a purpose" organization First Fridays announced today that they have canceled July's event. The show, featuring The Kings, was scheduled for July 17.
First Friday's board of directors will look at the rest of the summer schedule as each new date approaches, in order to make sure participants, volunteers and party-goers remain safe during the covid-19 pandemic.
“Operating the right way is the hallmark of our non-profit endeavors," the organization's president, Molly Henry, said in a news release. “As our state enters Phase 3, we are permitted to open if we are able to meet mandatory requirements within our business sector. Following much consideration, we have made the decision not to operate in July. Our Board of Directors is not comfortable endorsing public gatherings at this time ... The health and well-being of our fans, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and Board members remains a priority."
The non-profit board's downtown events raise money for charity.
