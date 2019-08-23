Dropping Off to Wake Up
But where is the boy
Who looks after the sheep?
He’s under a haystack,
Fast asleep.
After a hot, noisy summer, people are tired.
Livestock are tired. Wildlife are gaunt and thirsty. Creeks are all but spent, rivers low, the sycamore leaves gone stiff and copper-brown, hole-shot and cocooned. Dust coats everything along every dirt road.
Yet the final dregs of August express an old wisdom that brings relief.
The heavier nightfall, thrummings of groggy cicada song, razor-like katydid whirrings and the divinely sweet twilight airs — a syrup of sunbaked pasture smells, worn dirt and dry leaves: these humble things convey the relief of letting go.
This ungripping of the physical surface form of things is hard for humans in our time. Increasingly, over recent centuries of materialist understanding, we’ve gotten stapled, stuck and attached to a world of appearances.
Our culture is now so surface-oriented, we live on a flatland of screens, flashing info and a pace of materialism so rushed it looks like a solid wall, like photos of high-speed traffic. This fast track is hard to exit, or drop off beneath, or spring from into a vertical, more voluminous way of being.
A yawning gap
Last month, this column looked at sleep research, including neuroscientist Matthew Walker’s investigations into “Why We Sleep.” All this research leaves a bigger, unaddressed question: Why Don’t We Sleep?
The benefits of an 8-hour slumber surpass any superfood, drug or fitness regimen, for mental and physical and emotional well-being, empathy and intelligence. A full sleep tank reduces many life-hampering afflictions of our day — from cancer to road crashes, stress to depressive disorders, even Alzheimer’s risk, obesity and insulin resistance.
It’s “the swiss-army-knife of health,” says Walker. “No matter what the ailment, there is likely something in sleep’s tool box that will help deal with it.”
Regrettably, Americans in this decade, riddled with mental and physical disorders, sleep about two or three hours less per night than all societies known to history. Why?
We’re busy. Overcaffeinated. Up late, lit-up. Twenty20 years ago, students often told me they “slept” (several reported frequent nightmares) beside their all-night-flashing TVs. Today, of course, it’s the phone.
Even if the aglow screens go dark, artificial outdoor light often streams in, permeating the eyelids and telling the brain, “Awake, O non-sleeper! Arise and shine, for your light has come!”
There’s also LACK of light. That’d be outdoor daylight, whether direct sunshine, leaf-shaded or cloudy sky, setting the body clock for a nocturnal snooze. All-day indoor life occludes this natural, waker-upper, be-alive light. Often then, humans go 24 hours never fully awake nor fully asleep.
Lack of physical exertion also leaves people atwitch at night, coupled with anxiety.
Sleepers awake
But why are humans anxious — with so many comforts, distractions and sedatives nobody had in the past?
Sociologists have described both a loss of independence and interdependence, provoking perfect storms of wakeful anxiety.
In earlier ages, people’s homeostasis included a sense of rootedness in the larger, resilient, natural world and tribe around them. There was a sense that a tribe, if tuned into nature’s signs and the unseen visionary realm, could always eke out some kind of sustenance and shelter from the living world.
A sense of reverie, internality or “dream time,” even by day, also allowed people to pass regularly “between the two worlds,” and not live so distressingly stuck-flat to every external condition.
Most wisdom traditions also discerned an invisible, divine giver of life, felt within and described without by the starry vastness into which this planet was plunged.
Today, as Kentucky poet-farmer Wendell Berry has noted, humans largely assume the source and means of life to be “money” (theirs, at least) — or “The Economy,” watchful of its every stir. But The Economy is an inscrutable, illogical, Zeus-like god that may or may not provide.
Worse, this “giver of life” demands the sacrifice of life to appease it. (Go figure.) Wildlife, oceans, climate, people, clean air, ethics, decency, health and, of course, sleep — all must be thrown in the fire to this great deity of temporary gains and (as we see) long-term, devastating loss.
It’s all a good context for hypervigilance and worry. When the fiscal world or the surface world seems the only one that matters, it’s hard to drop off, into the anonymous Unknown — whether the world of nature, solitude, silence, the unconscious, the divine, or a divine sleep.
Admittedly, there’s much calling us to wake up at this time on Earth. For that reason, however, as August conveys, giving it a rest would be a fine start.