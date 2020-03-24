A beloved Roanoke tradition, Festival in the Park, will not go on this year, organizers said today in a news release.
The family friendly Memorial Day weekend event, which has taken place in Elmwood Park for five decades, said the well-being of its patrons and staff was foremost.
"Festival in the Park is a family event and our guests range from very young children to senior citizens," organizers wrote in the news release. "Not knowing the duration or magnitude of this medical situation and to insure the safest environment for all, we will continue to implement strategies recommended by public health authorities. Notifications will be posted on the event pages of our website and on our social media networks. We will update our voice recording with any changes and/or new information ...
"Our goal is always to provide a great event for festival goers and friends in a healthy and safe environment.
"We will be back in 2021!"
Organizers had not yet announced a musical lineup or other entertainment. It would have been the 52nd run for festival.
