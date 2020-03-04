Even in its 40th year, the MDA Car Show still has that new car smell.
Rows of custom rides will park at Berglund Center this weekend during the 40th annual car show, which raises money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Last year, the show raised nearly $45,000 for MDA.
The first show was held in 1981, organized by local car enthusiasts as a charity event. Now, the MDA Car Show occupies two floors of the Berglund Center complex, with cars filling both the coliseum and the special events center. The show specializes in exhibiting custom vehicles, which in the past have included a car made completely from wood, tricked-out buses and other one-of-a-kind cars.
Local car clubs showcase their rides in Car Club Alley. Classic cars, pickup trucks and hot rods turn the Berglund Center into a giant cruise-in.
“Pros, backyard mechanics, families … we have cars from all walks,” said Monica Cole, the car show’s volunteer treasurer. “We keep it new and fresh each year.”
The show includes both car-related and non-automotive merchandise, silent auctions (tickets to Janet Jackson’s July 5 concert in Greensboro, North Carolina, are among the items for bid), raffles and prize drawings. Students from the Burton Center for Arts and Technology in Salem will give engine mechanics demonstrations. A large model-car competition happens Saturday. Entries are accepted even on the day of the contest.
“We monopolize most of the center,” Cole said of the sprawling car show. “There’s something for everybody. Even if you’re not a huge car fan, there are a variety of prizes. There’s a prize wheel for kids. Every spin guarantees a prize.”
Cole notes that the show isn’t just for old-timers who like to reminisce about the days of muscle cars and drag-racing their buddies.
“We’re fortunate to live in a place with such a rich car culture,” Cole said. “Each year, the cars are a little different. We make sure to reach out to the younger generation.”
For more information and photos of past shows, go online to mdacarshow.com.
