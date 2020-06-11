Wait. Did a giant bag of Doritos just walk down Laburnum Avenue? Walking a dog? Accompanied by a box of Corn Flakes in running shoes?
Must’ve been Kevin and Caitlin Schulz.
For 53 straight days during the coronavirus quarantine, the father and daughter duo dressed in costumes and took their 2-year-old mixed-breed doggie, Coby, for daily walks. Let’s just say that the pandemic left homebound families with lots of time on their hands, and the Schulzes know how to use theirs creatively.
Kevin, a manager for a retail store in Roanoke, was out of work for nearly two months, “and I didn’t want to be stuck in front of the TV watching Netflix all day,” he said. “For some reason, I am not sure why, but I thought it would be funny to walk the dog in costume.”
He had an old Batman costume from a few Halloweens ago. Then, a miracle occurred: His 15-year-old daughter agreed to go out in public in costume with him. The coronavirus costume caper was born.
Kevin’s wife, Fiona, photographed the duo each day before their walks and chronicled the costumes on an Instagram site: costumedogwalkers.
Scrolling through the photos is like watching a cast of extras from the Generation X movies hall of fame. Kevin and Caitlin dressed as characters from “Braveheart,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” “The Karate Kid,” not to mention Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, Obi Wan Kenobi and Rey from the “Star Wars” movies, Buddy and Santa Claus from “Elf” and even Flo from the Progressive Insurance commercials and Jake from State Farm.
The Schulzes don’t actually have closets full of costumes for daily dog walks. Some were thrown together in a few minutes, others were leftovers from parties, and some took days of planning. Plus, he had a collection of wigs that his mother had saved over the years from her own costume parties. He borrowed props from friends. A couple of costumes, like the ones based on the movies “Up” and “Castaway,” required drawings on poster board. Several pieces of costumes were recycled as the days turned into weeks.
“It got pretty intricate,” Kevin said as he tried to come up with costume ideas each day. “If you look through the pictures, you see repeats of some pieces. I have a vest that got used a lot.”
His piece de resistance had to be the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from “Ghostbusters,” which featured a head made out of chicken wire and papier-mache and an inflatable costume that he actually already owed. He was most proud of Caitlin’s costume that day, though, which included a homemade proton pack he built from scrap wood. Like we said, the Schulzes had time on their hands.
After nearly eight weeks, Kevin was called back to work, so the daily walks with Coby ended. Kevin and Caitlin have dressed up a couple of times since then, and probably will make more costumed strolls during the summer when time allows.
“After a while, it became a labor of love,” Kevin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.