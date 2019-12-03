Jefferson Center is hosting the Del McCoury Band for a Star City Series concert billed as the band leader’s 80th birthday celebration. In truth, that big day passed nearly a year ago.
“I turned 80 this past February, and they just won’t let me forget it,” McCoury said, with a laugh. “I’m honored, though, that they do that.”
The oft-honored singer and rhythm guitarist, who has been performing for about 60 years, isn’t looking to wind down his career, by any means. He hasn’t even reached the point where he has to warm up his voice to hit the high notes that have become a part of his bluegrass music fame.
“I just walk out there and see what’s gonna happen,” McCoury said, laughing during a recent phone call. “And it’s always been there for me. I’m fortunate that it has been. It’s been there when I’ve needed it.”
He needs it a lot. He plays dozens of road dates a year, and when he’s home in Nashville, Tennessee, he frequently plays the Grand Ole Opry, which made him a member in 2003. He and his band headline his annual DelFest, in Maryland, playing each day of the four-day, late May event.
McCoury has made more than a dozen albums with his current band — sons Ronnie (mandolin) and Rob (banjo) McCoury, bassist Alan Bartram and fiddler Jason Carter — and at least a dozen in other configurations. His 1968 solo debut was “Del McCoury Sings Bluegrass Music.” The McCoury Band’s most recent release, 50 years later, was “Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass.”
Like a lot of the records he’s done over the years, he adds something different here and there to the traditional foundation. This time out, a McCoury grandson is playing electric guitar on a couple of cuts.
The opening track on “Still Sings ...” is a Shawn Camp number called “Hot Wired.” It features Heaven McCoury, Ronnie’s son, firing up a Fender Telecaster for an eight-bar break and a series of four-bar trade-offs with his dad, fiddler Carter and Uncle Rob, before Heaven takes over with a bevy of licks as the tune fades.
That’s the type of move that has helped give McCoury’s band genre-transcending status. Recordings of such songs as Richard Thompson’s “1952 Vincent Black Lightning” and The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Nashville Cats” are other examples. The band has nine International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year awards, and Del McCoury is a four-time winner of the IBMA’s Male Vocalist of the Year prize. The band has two Grammy Awards for best bluegrass album.
McCoury, whose western North Carolina accent survived growing up in York County, Pennsylvania, keeps traditional bluegrass at the root of it all. He came honestly to his bona fides.
When Del was 9, older brother G.C. McCoury, himself a bluegrass performer, taught him to play guitar. About a year later, G.C. brought home a 78 RPM copy of “Rollin’ in My Sweet Baby’s Arms,” by Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. Young Del took to the sound of Scruggs’ banjo picking. As soon as he was old enough, he was making the short drive to Baltimore, where he found himself in the middle of an intense bluegrass music scene.
“The first bluegrass band to ever play Carnegie Hall was playing a little bar there in Baltimore,” McCoury remembered. “Earl Taylor and the Stoney Mountain Boys. That was before Bill Monroe played, before Flatt & Scruggs ever played Carnegie Hall, before any of ’em. And I knew every one of those guys. ... And picked with ’em. They were great musicians, man.”
World War II-era Baltimore had drawn Southerners who went to work making steel, airplanes and ships.
“War made Baltimore a booming town, you know, and a lot of people moved up there, and a lot of musicians moved up there,” McCoury said.
Taylor had come from Lee County. Another Southwest Virginian, Jack Cooke, was from Norton, and had played with Monroe. Young McCoury was with Cooke and his band, The Virginia Mountain Boys, when he got Monroe’s attention. McCoury said he played a gig with Monroe in New York City, but balked at an offer to join him, because Monroe needed a guitar player. About a month later, he changed his mind.
“It was just like, that’s fine, you play a good banjo, but I need a guitar player and a lead singer, and you’re gonna do it,” McCoury remembered. “It was that way. Here he’s on Decca Records, a big major label and [Nashville radio station] WSM, the Grand Ole Opry, 50,000-watt clear channel back then. And here I am, green. But if you’re on the road every day, you learn pretty quick. He was on the road all the time. By the time I quit him, I guess I was pretty well accomplished at guitar playing and singing, you know.”
He left Monroe for another opportunity out west, but soon moved back to York County with his wife, and split his time between logging and leading his band, Del McCoury and The Dixie Pals, as they raised their family. Rob and Ronnie joined the band in the 1980s, with Carter coming on in early 1992 with the incarnation of the Del McCoury Band. Other than a couple of bass players before Bartram, the lineup has been steady for 27 years.
“I guess the one secret is paying ’em good,” Del McCoury said, laughing. “I realize that for a lot of bands, it’s tough. I’m fortunate to have a good manager, a great booking agent.”
All but Del are part of The Travelin’ McCourys, an offshoot that the elder McCoury schemed up with his wife, Jean, and his manager.
“I got to thinking, they depended on me,” he said. “That was fine, because my health’s still good. But I thought if something happened to me … it might take ’em 10 years to get established. ... And hey, this year, they won a Grammy” when the act’s self-titled disc was selected best bluegrass album.
Both bands will likely hit the studio when they get some free time, probably during the winter, he said.
“What else, I don’t know,” he said. “We’re really busy, I’m telling you.”
