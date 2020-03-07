You see a lot of things you wish you hadn’t when you check your child’s phone. Memes laced with profanities. Videos laced with profanities. Messages laced with … well, you get the idea.
And the fact that your darling, chaste, perfectly innocent daughter did not post the nastiness is no consolation. Because the people who did post the videos are her friends. Children you have known since they were in kindergarten! Kids from the recreation sports leagues! Sweet babies who finger-painted at your coffee table during birthday parties!
Now, there they are, dancing in some Tik Tok video to a rap song with language so crude it would make a motorcycle gang member faint, pointing fingers like weapons and laughing the whole time. Two things come to mind. One, my daughter is seeing and hearing this stuff all the time. Two, she’s probably doing the same thing, but is so far ahead of me technologically, she will successfully hide it from me.
To be clear, I am not spying on my child’s friends. I am actually spying on my child, and she knows it. Her mother and I monitor our daughter’s phone usage, which is part of the rules if she wants to have a phone. We do our best to keep up with social media apps, messages and other links to the cesspool that we know as the internet. We’ve made some unpleasant discoveries, which leads to this question:
When should you rat on your child’s friends to their parents?
And, to be fair, when should those parents rat out your child?
Look, nobody likes a tattletale. Not every inappropriate act needs to be reported to the authorities. I didn’t like it when kids tattled in the third grade, and I don’t much care for it from other adults. I don’t need to tell Clyde Jr.’s mama down the block that her boy shouted a cuss word while skateboarding on the sidewalk. If I have a problem with that, I can just say something directly to Clyde Jr. Like, “don’t use that %$#&-ing language in public, kid!”
I err on the side of butting out. I know that the modern world is a scary place, but parents don’t need to know every little thing that their child has done or what their friends are into. I don’t care to know every detail about my kid’s argument with another friend, or who’s not speaking to whom or any other juicy piece of middle school drama. As much as I hate photos of kids with their tongues sticking out so far you can actually count their tastebuds (yes, tongues are big in selfies, it seems), I don’t need to call their folks every time I see such a picture.
Besides, if I called other parents every time I saw a photo, video or comment I didn’t approve of, I would never get any work done or have time to eat. I am sure other parents could say the same thing about my kid, too. Sometimes, you just have to let things go.
The same goes for younger children, who aren’t even online, yet. If a child misbehaves on the playground or at a birthday party, parents must use some judgment when deciding whether to tell the kid’s parents or just handle the situation themselves.
That said, the times when you should talk to other parents about their children are pretty clear.
If a child makes social media posts about being suicidal or depressed.
If a child makes threats or gets threatened online.
If a child crosses the line — and that’s subjective, I know — in making lewd or sexual comments or posts.
In those cases, say something. If you’d want to know about it if it was your child, there’s a good chance another parent would want to hear about it if it was their kid.
Social media and the internet have certainly added to the list of parental worries. But, as I have written in other columns, today’s children are perhaps the most-watched and observable ever. You can know every test score, follow them around town with apps, read every social media post they make and learn about every spat they have with a friend. I cannot imagine what my life would have been like had my parents been able to watch my every move.
That’s why I think it’s important to give children a little space, a little room to grow and even make mistakes. Not every cuss word or bad decision needs to be reported to Mommy and Daddy. Besides, if they do something really dumb, chances are good that the parents will read about it on Instagram or see it on Tik Tok.
When should parents tell on other children? I’d love to read your thoughts. Please email me at ralph.berrier@roanoke.com.
