Look, we know there are some unhappy campers out there. Or unhappy non-campers, we should say.
Most of the Roanoke and New River valleys’ popular summer camp programs have shut down this year due to the pandemic. Camp Roanoke, the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center, Camp Bethel, the Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps all canceled their summer sessions. Not to mention, many of the local day camps are shuttered or drastically scaled back.
So, what’s a family to do? Camps not only provide fun activities for children but also bring much-needed child care options to working parents.
Virtual camps might not be the perfect solution for families, but the internet is full of so many educational options, it’s worth a family’s time to check out the offerings. Plus, some localities are starting to schedule day camps with strict limitations.
Here are a few real-live and virtual camps that are filling up. Let me know what other summertime opportunities are out there for families.
Day camps
Mill Mountain Zoo reopened this week with some restrictions, and the zoo is planning to hold summer camps from late June until August. The camps run for three days each and are geared to specific age groups. Each camp costs $160 per child from zoo-member families, $180 for non-members. For a schedule and registration information go online to https://tinyurl.com/y99sl3fb.
The shows will go on at Virginia Children’s Theatre (formerly Roanoke Children’s Theatre), where camps will be held outdoors on the Scottish Rite building property just off Campbell Avenue. The summer schedule can be found at roanokechildrenstheatre.org/academy.
Roanoke Parks and Recreation will start its summer PLAY Enrichment Program July 6 for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The day camps will take place at six rec centers throughout the city, but the enrollment will be restricted. Most camps will be limited to eight participants — the Eureka Park and Garden City centers will have two groups of eight — all of whom will participate in art, outdoor recreation and environmental awareness programs. Registration opens Monday on a first-come, first-served basis, by telephoning 853-2236.
Roanoke County is offering full-day camps at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Brambleton Center for rising first-graders through sixth-graders. The cost is $185 a week and registration is open online at www.roanokecountyparks.com/293/Summer-Camps or by calling 387-6078, ext. 0.
Virtual camps
Instead of going outside, the Phoebe Needles Center in Franklin County is going online for its camps. Week-long camps are just $75 if participants register by June 28. Call 540-483-1518 or go online at www.phoebeneedles.org for information about online camps.
The W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center at Smith Mountain Lake is shut down this summer, but it will participate in a statewide Camp Across the Commonwealth online program that will feature a different 4-H camp each day June 22-27. The virtual camp is free. Information can be found at skelton4hcenter.org.
Mill Mountain Theatre is holding online summer camps and performances at millmountain.org/class.
The internet is filled with hundreds of classes and camps that aren’t limited to just summertime. My teenage daughter has enrolled in some classes at Outschool (https://outschool.com), which offers everything from algebra to zoology — but it’s not just academics. Outschool has music and art classes, ukulele lessons, creative writing sessions, how to draw a graphic novel, videos and scores more things to learn. Costs for the classes run from $10 to a couple of hundred bucks depending on the class.
Varsity Tutors (www.varsitytutors.com) is another fantastic repository of online learning and entertainment — and many of its offerings are free. Subjects range from art, math and English to mindfulness, acting and even a music journalism class.
Look, I could list more online camps, or I could just send you to Parade Magazine’s incredible “45+ Best Virtual Summer Camps” list at https://tinyurl.com/y7go4ml2.
Hopefully, some of these opportunities, whether in the flesh or online, will make your children happy campers once again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.