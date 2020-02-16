One day, your little one is painting watercolor pictures of fairies and wanting you to carry her on your shoulders. The next day, she’s arguing with you about who she’s following on Snapchat and whether or not those leggings are appropriate to wear to school and … can you put your phone down for just one minute while I am talking to you?
That’s how fast it happens!
I know it’s a cliché to say “they grow up so fast” and “the days are long, but the years are short” and “where did the time go” and all that other weepy stuff parents go on about. Except that, well, it’s all true. In fact, children truly do grow up fast. Within five years, they develop from being an oversized grub to a small person who can communicate, socialize, reason and teach their parents how to download smartphone apps.
That’s a lot happening in a relatively short period of time. All I’ve done the past five years is get fatter and lose more hair. The sameness of daily adult life makes the changes that occur during childhood seem like they happen at rocket speed. Scientific studies have shown that time really feels like it speeds up for adults, partly because of a lack of new experiences that stimulate our brains.
And our fully developed brains (at least for some of us) perceive time passing more quickly than does a child’s brain, which is still developing.
So there’s the science, and there’s also the sentimental. Watching my daughter pack up childhood toys, clothes and books to give away or sell at a yard sale hits me where it hurts — in the old You’re Not Daddy’s Little Girl Anymore cortex or whatever it’s called.
It’s not just the nostalgia for all those nights I read to her in bed that causes a pang, it’s also the knowing that I will probably never do that again. But she’s a teenager who goes to sleep by reading good books, so I guess her parents did OK.
As if all this wasn’t enough to make you feel like your children are growing up like a time-lapse film of a flower budding and blooming before your eyes, technology adds rocket boosters to childhood. The internet, social media apps and other online images assault children with violent, sexual, cyberbullying and just plain old inappropriate content. Some folks believe that modern childhood is over by age 12, if not earlier, thanks largely to the internet.
Remember when our parents fretted that we were exposed to too many cereal commercials during Saturday morning cartoons? Well, I’d pour my child a barrel of Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berries every day if she’d give up the phone.
Look, I am not Pollyannaish about the good ol’ days. Kids looked at dirty pictures, cussed like Marines, fought and generally did rotten things to each other when I was in the eighth grade. I have to say, most of my daughter’s friends whom I know are much more mature, smarter and better behaved than I was at their age. Heck, they’re smarter and better behaved than I am now!
See, I never grew up. That keeps time passing slow.
You can’t stop the clock, but you can slow it down a little. Spend time with your children, go on family hikes or other outings, make ice cream sundaes together — anything to engage them. It’s not easy. Even getting them to do things they like to do, such as tossing a ball or going shopping, can be an ordeal when the parent asks them to do it.
Persist. Besides, time crawls for kids who have to do things with grown-ups. And that’s what we parents want, right?
