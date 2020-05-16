This graduation address for the Class of 2020 is directed not to the seniors, but to the senior citizens, some of whom need to stop telling the children to just get over it.
Look, just about all of us, young and old alike, sympathize and grieve with the Class of 2020 — which are really classes of 2020, because every high school and college provides its own distinctive experiences and traditions for its students.
Graduates didn’t just lose their commencement ceremonies and the chance to wear ankle-length gowns and tasseled mortarboards. They also lost the things that made their schools unique, whether they be drama club plays, choir concerts, sports seasons, senior-class traditions or other school customs that made their school experience different from anywhere else.
These graduates have been celebrated with online postings, yard signs and other commemorations that remind us not only of the students’ achievements but also of their losses. Entire school communities of parents, grandparents, teachers, friends and neighbors have pulled together to honor the Class of 2020, who richly deserve it.
But there’s a small segment of cranks who relish in telling the students that they should stop whining about their fate, that missing their graduations and proms is no tragedy or that losing their last-ever chance to play team sports or perform in a concert constitutes no sacrifice.
When Virginia Tech professor Nikki Giovanni wrote to this newspaper to suggest that the Hokie Class of 2020 deserved some type of monument to recognize their lost year, you’d have thought she had proposed to burn down the War Memorial.
I don’t want to sound too harsh, because the overwhelming majority of people, be they millennials, Gen Xers, boomers and on up, fully support and sympathize with the Class of 2020. However, a not insignificant number of folks keep telling the Class of 2020 to stop whining, even though none of these youngsters is doing that. It’s the “these kids today” crowd, old-timers who all got to go to their own graduations, ball games, recitals, debutante balls, Sadie Hawkins Dances and corn shuckings.
Now, before you call to tell me that you dropped out of high school to join the United States Army and fight for your country, or that you quit school at age 16 because you had to go to work to support your family, let me just say that I sincerely thank you for your service and I commend your unselfishness and commitment to help those who needed you. I agree that those actions are true sacrifices. Let me add that you would have been an exception to practically everybody else you went to school with.
Pretty much all of us had a senior year. Some of us had the times of our lives and others of us rejoiced when it was all over, but at least the experience wasn’t ripped away from us.
I talked with my father recently over the phone, because we have not been able to meet in person for more than two months now, and we discussed what it would have been like to have lost springtime of our own high school senior years. I recounted some of the things that happened my last semester of high school, from playing baseball to having a role in the school’s spring production of “The Wizard of Oz,” just a couple of things that have been memorable not just for me, but for my family, too.
Even my old man admitted that it was impossible to fathom a world where those experiences never happened.
Look, the Class of 2020 did not deserve for a virus to wipe out their senior springs, nor have they asked for pity. We’re all going through things that generations of Americans have never had to experience. Everybody’s simply trying to make the best of the situation that confronts us. Some families have lost loved ones to the disease, which is far greater than losing a game or ceremony. Everybody knows that.
None of that, though, makes what happened to the Class of 2020 easier to bear. The sting of loss is real and the raw emotions are genuine.
Besides, these kids will be incorrigible grumps themselves someday. Think about it. Decades from now, when some bratty youngster whines about how rotten his pitiful life is because his robot maid went on strike or dad’s convertible space cruiser is out of nuclear fuel, the Class of 2020 will say, “Ha! You think you got it so tough, you don’t know how good you have it! Let me tell you what my generation went through, kid! I didn’t even get to graduate!”
Maybe they don’t need a pillar of granite that memorializes their loss, or maybe all of us do, but don’t say that the students didn’t sacrifice for the greater good. One definition of “sacrifice” according to Merriam-Webster is the “destruction or surrender of something for the sake of something else.” Sounds like what happened to the Class of 2020’s spring.
