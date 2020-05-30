Remember April? Back then, in the bizarre early days of the coronavirus lockdown, parents and children slowly adapted to the frightening reality that they would be spending a lot of time together. A tenuous peaceful coexistence, we quickly learned, could be maintained for only a finite number of weeks.
But one thought sustained us through our tense domestic arrangement: June.
If we can just make it until June, families thought, everything will be OK!
Sure, we had come to terms with the fact that the entire spring was toast, as were the associated rites of graduations, outdoor sports, field trips, minor-league baseball games and other fun times. But summer would be a different story! The stay-at-home orders were scheduled to end June 10 (which is still the case). All we had to do was hang in there till June! June would be our liberation!
“Will I still go to summer sleepaway camp, Daddy?”
“Of course you will, darling!”
“Are we gonna go on vacation, Mommy?”
“Why on earth wouldn’t we, cupcake!”
“Will my baseball team have any games?”
“I am sure you’ll play at least part of a season, honey!”
All we had to do was hang in there till June, we told ourselves. Lies, all lies, we now realize. June is pretty much here, and if there’s one thing that any masked, socially distant parent can tell you, it’s this: Summer ain’t gonna be any picnic, either.
Summer doesn’t officially arrive for another three weeks, but the calendar has already been swept clean like a sandcastle wiped out of existence by an ocean wave. Which is something I still hope to see happen in person.
Summer already feels like it’s been canceled, doesn’t it? Camps, sports, festivals — all off them erased in 2020. We thought that the last two and a half months have been hard. At least most of our children had a half-day of virtual schooling to occupy their time every weekday. Who knows if they learned anything? The computer at least kept them out of the background of our Zoom meetings. Now that school’s over, that means just more time for whining, crying and complaining that there’s nothing to do. And that’s just the parents.
Seriously, summertime day camps aren’t just fun outings for children, they are important pieces of childcare plans for many working families. When kids are at half-day, full-day or overnight camps, Mom and Dad can keep a semblance of a normal workday schedule during summer break. Now, that option is pretty much gone.
What are we supposed to do with these kids all summer? I think it’s time to finally heed our grandparents’ advice. Old folks are always saying that when they were kids, they didn’t have organized sports leagues or art lessons or Talk Like a Pirate Day Camp or other structured playtime. They played baseball with rocks and splintered pieces of lumber. They learned to paint by mixing the natural dyes from sugar beets and creek mud. And they’re old enough to have actually met real-live pirates like Blackbeard. Back when children were tough! Not like today’s mollycoddled T-ball trophy winners. (“Tees! We didn’t need any stinking tees to play ball! We slugged rocks with broken pallets!” You already told me that. “Look at these hands. Those are ballplayer’s hands! I still got calluses!” I know. You showed me like a zillion times.)
Let this be the summer of unplanned playtime. Of course, this being 2020, we’ll have to plan our unplanned playtime, otherwise we’ll never get the kids away from their phones or video games. So here are just a few suggestions for how to get through the summer of COVID.
One word: Wiffleball. (Unless that’s two words.) You don’t have to be Aaron Judge or Mike Trout to love playing wiffleball. Shell out a few bucks for some plastic balls and bats, send the kids to the front yard or backyard and leave them alone. Tree is first base, a rock is second, a teddy bear is third. … However they want to set up the field and play, just let them play. Kids can also stay properly socially distanced during wiffleball.
Tell your children to become alley cats. I love alleys. Neighborhood alley ways are like country paths through the city, especially in the summer when they’re overgrown with foliage. Kids can explore and look for wildlife (“Look, Mommy! A rat is chasing that squirrel!”), or they can take trash bags and plastic gloves and pick up litter. If you live in an area that doesn’t have alleys, blaze your own trail through woods or parks. And feel free to tag along if you’re too nervous to let your children traipse alone through the alley.
Spend some time streaming — no, not on the couch watching the latest Disney+ series. Jump in a stream. Even the asphalt jungle of Roanoke is latticed with numerous creeks for wading and swimming in. Go searching for crawdads or race homemade boats down Murray Run or Lick Run.
Roanoke County has two massive parks perfect for playing, hiking, picnicking — all while staying way farther than 6 feet apart from other people. Explore Park has opened some of its activities, which include Treetop Quest, camping and kayaking, although you have to take the back way into the park via Rutrough Road because the Blue Ridge Parkway has been closed recently. Green Hill Park’s prairie-like expanse gives families room to spread out, ride bikes, fly kites, toss a ball and more.
“Geocache me outside.” Let me first admit that I have never gone geocaching. I am not even sure what you’re supposed to be looking for, or how you geo-cash in. I think it involves coordinates and latitudes and longitudes … and maybe algorithms. Basically, it’s like an outdoor treasure hunt, only with smartphone apps instead of treasure maps. (Treasure apps? Treasure mapps?) Plenty of other people, including my wife and daughter, have gone successfully geocaching and highly recommend it. Plus, kids get to use their phones while outdoors, so that makes them happy. Check out geocaching.com/play to get started.
So not all of these activities are completely unstructured. At least they are ways for families to pass time, get outside and have fun. At least until August. Because that’ll be our time! If we can just make it till August. Or maybe October.
