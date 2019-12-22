So it’s happened again. Christmas is two days away and you haven’t finished shopping for presents. Perhaps you haven’t even started.
You can do this. You can buy last-minute Christmas gifts that are meaningful and that seem like you actually put some thought and creativity into your purchase. You can even give nice gifts without rushing out to the mall or a crowded department store.
Or you can just wrap a can of vegetable soup sitting in your cupboard and stick a bow on it. But we’re not that desperate. Yet. Let’s try these ideas first.
Pharma-suitable. Take it from a guy who knows — me — your local pharmacy is a fantastic one-stop gift bonanza. Most pharmacies have toys and art supplies, not to mention cosmetics, candy and stocking stuffers. You might not find that signature Christmas present, like an instant pot or a chainsaw, but you can score some nifty stuff for kids and grown-ups alike.
Pharmacies are like mini-department stores, and, best of all, they’re open almost all the time.
Cards, tickets and vouchers. Gift cards aren’t the warm-and-fuzziest Christmas presents, but hey, they’ll do in a bind. And rather than just grabbing a boring Amazon card at the supermarket, get creative by purchasing gift certificates from locally owned shops, garden centers or local bookstores such as Too Many Books and Book No Further.
The gift certificates don’t have to be for stuff, either. You can “give the gift of experiences” with tickets for a concert or a play. The Broadway musical “Waitress” comes to the Berglund Center on Jan. 13. Comedian Nate Bargatze brings his stand-up act to Roanoke on Feb. 20. Go online to theberglundcenter.com/27/Events for a full schedule of shows, hockey games and other events.
The Salem Civic Center will host the Stampede Championship Rodeo on Jan. 10-12, plus concerts by Brantley Gilbert and Railroad Earth in February. Opera legend Renee Fleming performs Feb. 29 at Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg, a venue that has a full slate of highfalutin shows through winter and spring.
Another great idea is a gift certificate from a local spa for a massage or pedicure. If you can’t get to a spa before Christmas, make your own gift certificate voucher — and keep your promise to buy the real gift certificate after the holidays.
In fact, you can make a book of “gift vouchers” for unspecified things like “this voucher good for one weekend getaway in 2020” or for date nights, movies, dinner at a nice restaurant or whatever your family likes to do.
Spread Goodwill and cheer. One year, I covered Black Friday for the newspaper by interviewing people who shopped at Goodwill and thrift stores instead of at the malls. Plenty of gift ideas and good deals abound. And no two Goodwills are exactly alike, so check out a couple of stores.
A “Lotto” gift ideas. Lottery tickets are fun stocking stuffers. If your family hits the jackpot, they will forgive you for putting off your gift-buying until now.
If none of these ideas suits you, then I hope your family enjoys that special can of vegetable soup you wrapped just for them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.