Halloween has become Hallo-teen in my house.
I thought last year’s epic homemade waffle costume, the creation of which was painstakingly chronicled step-by-step for some kids’ crafts blog post that my child never got around to writing, would be a fitting end to my daughter’s esteemed trick-or-treat career. She was 12 years old, after all, the perfect age to go out on top. I was wrong.
My now teenager has created a new costume for Halloween 2019. She’s a character from “Stranger Things,” and she can’t wait to show off her costume this week on our street, where she will once again go begging for candy, plastic jack-o’-lantern in hand, just like she’s done every year since the late aughts. Most of her middle-school pals will be doing the same thing — trick-or-treating as teenagers.
That beats other things they could be doing as teenagers, I suppose. And as I have written before, Halloween is a big deal in our neighborhood, where many families put up decorations like it’s an orange and black Christmas, and where we have seen up to 800 trick-or-treaters in past years. Even the grown-ups get into the fun by dressing up (but not trick-or-treating, I should hasten to add). But my teenage child’s candy-seeking excursion does raise the question: How old is too old to trick-or-treat?
According to some surveys, the consensus opinion about a trick-or-treat cutoff age is around 12 to 13 years old, which puts my child on the high end of the too-old-to-trick-or-treat spectrum. The website FiveThirtyEight.com reported that 57% of Americans said the cutoff age should be between 12 and 15 years old, according to a 2015 poll conducted by Survey Monkey.
Many older children trick-or-treat in my neighborhood, so I am not surprised that my daughter wants to keep the candy coming. She knows a sweet deal when she sees it. Mostly, I don’t mind bigger kids coming around, as long as they follow three rules: put some effort into their costume, say “trick-or-treat” and shave. One thing I can’t stand is a Pokemon character with 5 o’clock shadow.
Besides, what are you gonna do? Card them? Maybe I should put a sign on my front porch that’s the opposite of those age-restriction signs for purchasing beer or cigarettes that you see in convenience stores. “You must have been born AFTER 10/31/2005 to get candy at this house, Junior.”
It’s not worth the fight, anyway. Let’s face it, all those 30-year-old parents hauling their infant children around on Halloween night ain’t asking for candy for the little blob in the stroller. We know who’s gobbling those Sweet Tarts, Pops. So you’ll give it to parents, but not to a 15-year-old in an awesome “Ghostbusters” costume?
The city of Chesapeake was ridiculed mercilessly last year when it was discovered that the city had an ordinance on the books that made it a crime for anyone older than 14 to trick-or-treat. The penalty was a fine up to $100 or six months in jail. I know that some of you are now thinking, “How can I get this ordinance passed in my town, or at least on my street?”
It turns out that the ordinance went on the books in 1970 and that current city leaders didn’t know it even existed until it went viral online last year. Chesapeake’s mayor said the ordinance won’t be enforced and that he expects the city will soon scrap it.
The ordinance was passed because considerable teenage troublemaking had occurred on Halloween back then, the mayor told Time magazine. And just as a side note, any anti-teen ordinance approved in 1970 means that the chief heck-raisers in those days had been born in the mid-1950s. In other words, they are now AARP members who complain about today’s teenagers over “senior coffee” at Hardee’s while longing for the innocent days of their own youths when everybody was so much better behaved.
So let the big kids trick-or-treat. I’ve had friends tell me about their children who dressed in costumes for one last go-around as high schoolers. I wouldn’t be surprised if my child does that someday. Besides, she has already shed many of the other childlike qualities and beliefs. Let her be a little girl for at least one more Halloween. For my sake, if nothing else.
I want her to trick-or-treat next year, too, because that will mean she will have gone out on Halloween night in three separate decades. That’s got to be some kind of record.
