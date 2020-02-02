Now that the calendar has flipped over to February, it’s clearly time for kids to start planning their summer.
What’s that, old-timer? You say you never had a plan for summer when you were a kid? Your summer just sort of planned itself? Well, so did mine! Back in the 1980s, summers consisted of a handful of activities: picking apples, playing baseball and slaying Demogorgons. No planning required. But these days, summers have to be planned down to the minute, from camps and trips to volunteering and writing college essays.
Writing a college essay is not something I would have even considering doing during the summer when I was a kid. Heck, I barely wrote any college essays when I was IN college. Which is why things didn’t work out for me quite the way I thought they would, I now realize. So, start planning, Junior. Or turn out just like me. You don’t want that to happen.
Seriously, though, so many opportunities for learning and playing exist for children these days, families should check out what’s available and make those activities part of the summer schedule. Here are a few things to start thinking about — summer is only four months away! Four long, dark, cold months, yes, but it’ll get here.
Camps
Summer camp registrations are already underway. The Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center on the edge of Smith Mountain Lake has its 4-H camp schedules posted (skelton4hcenter.org). Older teens can become counselors, and middle-schoolers can train to become a counselor when they turn 14.
Hollins University hosts several camps for high school girls during its Hollinsummer program July 19-25 (www.hollins.edu/academics/hollinsummer). Camps include ridin’ and writin’, not to mention acting, science and business.
Camp Roanoke has a full slate of camps scheduled (bit.ly/3aUrwsv), as do most of the local recreation departments. Many camps begin filling up by the end of March, so start researching the right camps for your children soon.
Summer wages
Virginia children ages 14-15 can apply for a work permit, which will allow them to work at a job for up to three hours per weekday. Questions about Virginia’s child labor laws can be answered on the Department of Labor and Industry website (bit.ly/3aXdTsA).
Any kid can volunteer. Local hospitals boast dynamic volunteering programs for youths and adults. Working in a hospital or lab looks great on a college application. (I read online that publishing a novel before your senior year also looks good on a college resume, so you’d better start typing before you’re too old, like 17 or so. Hey, maybe go to that Hollins writing camp and learn to write real good!)
(Please make sure your Sarcasm Detector is plugged in and turned on.)
The Roanoke Rescue Mission offers ample chances to volunteer, whether it’s a one-time thing or a recurring role. Families can also volunteer together.
School dazed
Students who are starting at a new middle or high school should plan to visit the schools during orientation nights. Even just seeing the layout of the building and finding classrooms will make the first day of school easier.
High schoolers who have not planned for SATs or ACTs should find out when testing takes place. It’s not too soon to start requesting letters of recommendation for college applications.
If you need to — how shall we say this? — “clean up” your social media accounts, better start deleting. In fact, the best idea is to maintain a social media presence that doesn’t need any cleaning up. Colleges and employers will examine your social media profiles closely. Be smart online — and everywhere, for that matter.
Relax!
Yes, summers are full of time-consuming activities, which could also include travel sports teams, daily chores and more. Children should make the most of their time away from school by continuing to learn and work. But don’t forget the time to play or chill out.
Make regular visits to a swimming pool, hike in the woods, try the Treetop Quest at Explore Park, take long bike rides, read books and get some rest. Find that summertime balance between being active and being relaxed. You don’t need to schedule every minute of your children’s summer break, but you shouldn’t let them just mess around on their phones or play video games all the time, either.
Summer might seem a long way off, but it will be here — and then gone — before you know it.
