Whenever we need a pick-me-up, Dad is there to make us laugh. It’s no wonder then that Hollywood loves to celebrate the funny father figures in our lives. To mark Father’s Day this year, we’ve pulled together 11 comedies starring all different kinds of dads, portrayed by familiar faces ranging from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Steve Martin. Their characters usually are not perfect, but that’s part of why we love them. Despite their foibles, by the ending credits, they’ve all discovered that the true meaning of happiness is family, whether it’s the people we’ve shared our lives with since birth or those who showed up unexpectedly and helped us open our hearts. Happy Father’s Day!
1. “The Game Plan” (2007)
A self-centered NFL quarterback (Dwayne Johnson) learns about teamwork and unconditional love when he finds out about an 8-year-old daughter he never knew existed. Expect the classic cheese you love from Disney, with Johnson and precocious co-star Madison Pettis bonding on-screen over ballet and glitter.
Stream it on: Disney+
If you like tough guys who find their softer side, watch Vin Diesel in “The Pacifier” (2005).
2. “Finding Nemo” (2003)
Marlin, an overprotective clown fish (voiced by Albert Brooks), searches the ocean over after his son, Nemo, goes missing in this Pixar animated film. Refusing to give up despite impossible odds, this determined father finds a new closeness with his son when he learns to let go.
Stream it on: Disney+
If you like Pixar, try “Up” (2009) or “Onward” (2020).
3. “Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993)
Robin Williams plays Daniel Hillard, a doting father and talented voice actor who transforms into a British nanny to spend more time with his kids after his wife files for divorce. Hillard excels at being the “fun” parent, but he really comes into his own as a father by giving his family the stability they crave.
Stream it on: HBO Max
If you like Robin Williams, try “Hook” (1991) or “RV” (2006).
4. “Three Men and a Baby” (1987)
Three bachelors adapt to fatherhood after one’s love child is delivered on their doorstep. There’s also a bizarre storyline involving a package of heroin and the men’s plan to capture a bunch of drug dealers. (Only in the ’80s, folks.) Stick with it for the touching scene where stars Tom Selleck, Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg sing a sweet rendition of “Goodnight, Sweetheart” to little Mary.
Stream it on: Disney+
If you just can’t get enough Guttenberg, watch “Three Men and a Little Lady” (1990).
5. “Daddy Day Care” (2003)
After two fathers (Eddie Murphy and Jeff Garlin) are laid off from their jobs, they decide to start their own day care center. Along the way, Murphy’s character learns to overcome his previous missteps as a parent through his interaction with his larger brood. Full of innocuous potty humor and slapstick that never gets old.
Stream it on: Hulu
If you want more stay-at-home dads, try “Mr. Mom” (1983).
6. “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)
The Griswold family, led by dad Clark (Chevy Chase), endures several bumps in the road during their cross-country trip to visit the Wally World theme park. Clark may be the quintessential hapless dad, but you can’t help but cheer him on with his naive optimism and inimitable persistence.
Stream it on: Sling TV
If you want more of the Griswolds, try “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989).
7. “Look Who’s Talking” (1989)
An unplanned pregnancy turns a woman’s life upside-down after her married lover flakes on his parental responsibilities, but a tender-hearted cab driver (John Travolta) renews her faith in love and family. With voice-over narration from the perspective of little Mikey (voiced by Bruce Willis), we get a chance to see what kids might be thinking about us crazy adults. Spoiler alert: They know love when they see it.
Stream it on: Tubi
If you want more baby talk, there’s always “Look Who’s Talking Too” (1990).
8. “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993)
A young boy calls into a radio talk show to discuss his lonely widowed dad (Tom Hanks), setting off a firestorm of interested suitors. This film’s beloved romantic co-stars, Hanks and Meg Ryan, only spend about two minutes on-screen together. The real magic comes from Hanks and Ross Malinger (who plays his son, Jonah), as they depict a father-son bond tested by tragedy.
Stream it on: Hulu
If you like romantic comedies, try “Definitely, Maybe” (2008).
9. “Big Daddy” (1999)
A loafer named Sonny (Adam Sandler) finds new direction in his life after bonding with his roommate’s 5-year-old son. As you’d expect from any Sandler vehicle, the jokes are crude and the supporting cast inane. But shining through is the truth that when you’re trying to raise a kid, thinking outside the box can often lead to a breakthrough.
Stream it on: Netflix
If you prefer a more family-friendly Adam Sandler, try “Click” (2006).
10. “Father of the Bride” (1991)
In this remake of a 1950 film, businessman George Banks (Steve Martin) loses his cool when his eldest daughter returns from Rome engaged to be married. The lovable Martin infuses just the right amount of neurosis and kinetic energy into his portrayal of a father saying goodbye to his little girl.
Stream it on: Hulu
If you like Steve Martin, try “Parenthood” (1989) and “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003).
11. “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)
In this final film of the Indiana Jones trilogy, the intrepid archaeologist (Harrison Ford) teams up with his estranged father to locate the Holy Grail. Though their tactics differ, their common goal and familial bond help them move past a rocky history. Just don’t call him Junior.
Stream it on: Netflix
If you like father-son quests, try “Nebraska” (2013). SOURCES: Countryliving.com; Ranker.com; Elle.com
