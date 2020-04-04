Each day, my inbox is overstuffed, and some of what lands there is highly entertaining. This seems like a good era to share some of it with you, and I'll try to do a list for every Saturday, for your weekend hunkering down.
Country music star band Old Dominion, featuring Botetourt County natives Matt Ramsey and Whit Sellers, has just released a new video, for the single "Some People Do." Catch the latest from this Nashville, Tennessee-based band of certified hit makers at youtu.be/gkepWGGWDBU. It's embedded below, too. Warning: Some of you might want to have tissues handy.
According to a publicity email from the band's label, Sony Music Nashville, the band's hair guy, celebrity groomer Jason Schneidman, inspired the video.
"Schneidman was previously homeless and, after overcoming drug addiction, turned his life around," the email read. "In his spare time, he helps out the homeless of LA, providing haircuts as a means to connect with those who may be battling addiction issues, and funds scholarships to rehab centers. Back in early February 2020, the band joined him on the ground in Los Angeles to help out. The visuals, directed by Mason Allen, show the effect that if we all do a little, we can help out a lot."
Check out Schneidman's foundation at https://themensgroomer.com/pages/the-mission.
Squirrel Nut Zippers have released a new version of one of the act's earliest songs, "La Grippe," which it performed live at Jefferson Center in early March, right as the virus was blowing up in the national consciousness. Band founder and sole original member Jimbo Mathus said in a news release: "Inspired over 25 years ago by no less than real life events, historical research, (Spanish flu), (Edgar Allen Poe’s 'king pest'), and other sources including 'Popular Delusions & the Madness of Crowds.' The Squirrel Nut Zippers are here for you and we shall return triumphant.” Catch it on Spotify or video-style at Youtube.
Jazz/funk/soul guitarist George Benson, another past Jefferson Center performer, is still an utter badass. Channel 1970s vibes via this live recording of his disco-era hit, "Give Me The Night," live from Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club, on the upcoming album, "Weekend In London." His voice is still good, too, and what a band.
Kenneth Pattingale of the Milk Carton Kids, an act that has played Harvester Performance Center and The Lyric Theatre, came up with a wacky idea. He's posted to youtube a cover of Bob Dylan's just-released, 17-minute meditation in couplets of John F. Kennedy's assassination, "Murder Most Foul." Pattingale's twist is to use an automated voice narrator that we all have heard from time to time.
Over top of Pattingale's beautifully haunting guitar work, the choppy, cold, spoken words, some mispronounced of course, come off way creepy: "When you're down in Deep Ellum, put your money in your shoe / Don't ask what your country can do for you."
Check it out at youtu.be/aRNqxzd1jTE. And while you're at it, check out Dylan's version at youtu.be/3NbQkyvbw18. Can't wait to hear him do it live next time he comes to Roanoke. Dylan, btw, was 22 and had recently released "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan" when Kennedy was murdered.
Hear a playful side of the brilliant Nina Simone on "Color Is A Beautiful Thing." It's from what a publicity email calls a "rediscovered album," "Fodder On My Wings." Stream it all at a link that includes an option to buy, via https://verve.lnk.to/FodderOnMyWingsEM.
