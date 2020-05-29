The novel coronavirus pandemic scuttled the summer festival season, but some Roanoke Valley venues see opportunities to try shows in the great outdoors.
On Wednesday, Dr Pepper Park announced that it had booked country rapper Colt Ford to play on Sept. 4. Previously announced dates at the South Roanoke outdoor venue include hair metal double-bill Dokken with Lynch Mob on July 17; Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro on July 31; Jamey Johnson on Aug. 8; and Blackberry Smoke on Sept. 10. Nu-metal-turned-country-guy Aaron Lewis was rescheduled for Aug. 27.
Dr Pepper Park’s Waynette Anderson believes that her venue by the Roanoke River is well situated for physical distancing.
“We have never been happier to have a safe, outdoor facility that allows our guests the freedom to social distance while they enjoy live music,” Anderson wrote in an email exchange. “We have been able to reschedule some of our shows. We did have to cancel two concerts [including former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach] due to artist routing or complete tour cancellations. But otherwise, I’d say we are strongly positioned to be the venue of choice when we reopen.”
Harvester Performance Center, in Rocky Mount, has listed a bevy of indoor shows this year. Expect to see a lot of them outdoors, instead, the town’s assistant manager, Matt Hankins, wrote by email.
The first one on the Harvester’s website is Hackensaw Boys, set for July 9. That and many more were rescheduled from their original dates, between March 14 and June 30.
“We have received permission from Rocky Mount’s Town Council to run shows outside at the Farmers Market,” Hankins, the venue’s chief executive officer, wrote. “Our venue general manager and booking agent, Gary Jackson, is working on plans now for how those shows come off, but yes, the expectation is that even with outdoor shows we’ll have a reduced capacity, barring an end to the governor’s public health declarations.”
Hankins has been working to get word to Gov. Ralph Northam that venues will be critical to local economic recoveries. He added that the Harvester’s logistical difficulties, including losing shows that couldn’t be rescheduled, do not compare to the suffering of those who have had COVID-19 or who have lost a loved one.
“I just want to make sure we’re part of the healing process, both for people who need the social and musical experiences we provide and for our local and regional tourism economy,” he wrote.
Roanoke’s Elmwood Park is the quietest it has been since it reopened, post-renovation, in October 2013. Among the promoters putting on shows there since then is Big Lick Entertainment, which announced recently that it has rescheduled its Big Lick Burger Fest & Summer Jam for Sept. 25.
Big Lick Entertainment’s principle, JD Sutphin, believes that most Virginians are following guidelines; that medical facilities are prepared; and that communities are resilient. He has a wait-and-see approach to physical distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
“We are thankful to have ample time between now and the event to look to our local officials, medical professionals and others in the industry to form best practices and will be announcing those much closer to the date of the celebration,” he wrote in an email.
Northam’s emergency plan includes phases of reopening, and Sutphin will look to those, as well.
“Earlier this month, the Governor’s phase 3 plans stated a removal of the ban on social gatherings amongst other measures; safer at home for vulnerable populations, continued heightened cleaning and disinfection, etc.,” Sutphin wrote. “We are prepared to do whatever it takes to adhere to those measures.”
On Friday, Salem Civic Center jumped into the mix, announcing a June 18 drive-in concert on its rear parking lot, featuring country act Crawford & Power. The civic center director, Wendy Delano, said she and her team were hopeful that audiences would feel safe in a lot configured to maximize physical distancing, even providing an FM signal and large screens for people who want to park and stay in their cars, with their air conditioners on.
The big question centers on who will show up. When I posted a link to Facebook about the Dr Pepper Park announcement, I included this question: “What’s the earliest in these c-bug days that y’all would be willing to go to a show?”
What follows are highlights from an admittedly unscientific sample, though it should be said that everyone who posted is a fan of live music, and several have worked in the business, as performers, promoters or marketers. Here are some of their thoughts. Keep in mind these folks commented before Salem Civic Center’s announcement, so a drive-in show idea wasn’t a factor, although Facebook friend Matt Peyton brought up the idea of church drive-in services and wondered if that could apply here (it does). Still, we won’t predict how the others might have answered beyond the scope of the post.
n Michele Canterbury: As much as I want to, I’m taking a hard pass through the summer.
n Sam StJohn: I’m looking at January at the earliest.
n Jonathan Bartholomew: April ‘21.
n Rachel Blankenship-Tucker: Insane behavior. All around. Y’all go ahead.
n Devan Logwood Kessler: Literally tomorrow.
n Ronnie Lee Bailey: Once the doctors and scientists say it’s safe, instead of the bosses and politicians.
Singer, multi-instrumentalist and music educator Cheryl Lunsford wrote that both vocalists and crowds singing along push out respiration droplets that travel farther than the 6-foot social distancing standard, “due to diaphragmatic breathing” aka “singer’s breath.”
Be careful out there this summer, if you go!
