There may be no one in the Southwest Virginia roots music scene who can get so many people dancing with so little instrumentation as Liam “Old Man” Kelly.
The singer and multi-instrumentalist’s latest recording won’t just make you move your feet and shake your rump. It will benefit the Music Maker Relief Foundation and Black Lives Matter DC.
Kelly, who has a well-honed mastery of dance tempos, last week dropped the album “Pay It Back.” It’s full of traditional acoustic blues, and 100 percent of sales will be donated to the above organizations.
In the notes found with the album’s page, lpkelly.bandcamp.com/album/pay-it-back, Kelly explains his mission.
“This album is an effort to acknowledge and pay back some of my own debt,” Kelly wrote. “All of the songs on this album have been part of my live set for years, which is to say: I’ve gotten paid to perform them. I’ve been a safe white face bringing black music to white audiences. I don’t intend to stop doing that. I couldn’t get the blues out of my music even if I wanted to, and I don’t want to. I love the blues too much. But I do want to recognize that it comes from places where I don’t live and a culture that is not my own. I want to make some small effort to Pay It Back.”
Kelly, whether finger-picking a resonator guitar, strumming a flat top acoustic, blowing a harmonica or singing, brings a lifetime player’s expert feel and touch to “Pay It Back,” which includes his takes on “Bottle Up and Go,” “The Monkey and the Engineer” and “Key To The Highway.”
Look into the work that goes on with the North Carolina-based Music Maker Relief Foundation at musicmaker.org and Black Lives Matter DC at blacklivesmatterdmv.org. Learn more about Kelly via lpkelly.com.
Curbside Concerts
As the bass player for jamband Pink Talking Fish, Eric Gould has played Roanoke venue 5 Points Music Sanctuary several times.
These days, with touring at a standstill in the coronavirus era, Gould has enlisted the nonprofit 5 Points’ chief organizer in a new, online venture called Curbside Concerts.
The idea behind Curbside Concerts: Bring performers to people’s driveways or lawns, for socially distant concerts. According to a news release, acts get to the concert address, set up and plug in to the host’s power supply. Concert hosts must follow social distancing with anyone outside of their households, otherwise, musicians have the right to leave before the show is over, no refund required, the news release reads.
Everything has to follow local laws, of course
“We live in a challenging time and the energy of live music can create such joy for people,” Gould said in the news release. “It’s been greatly missed. This is a way for live music to happen face-to-face, for musicians and music lovers with a mutual respect for safety.”
Godsey is recruiting Southwest Virginia performers to sign up and start booking with Curbside Concerts.
“The pandemic has allowed for artists to reimagine how they deliver their music to the masses,” Godsey said in the release. “Webcasts have served as a great addition to the experience, however, there is no substitution for the impact of live human interactions with fans.”
Acts who want to play can learn more at curbsideconcerts.rocks, or email tyler.godsey@gmail.com. To book a show at your place, visit curbsideconcerts.rocks.
Float-in fundraiser
Speaking of 5 Points, Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center has put together a fundraiser for it, an outdoor concert at Gills Creek Marina, in Wirtz. It’s a boaters-only audience for The 4th of July Float-In concert, featuring The Worx, at Smith Mountain Lake.
The show will be online at Facebook Live, too, at The Worx page, and the virtual audience may donate to the band there. Folks from 5 Points will boat around to the watercraft audience, seeking donations. Get more info on the show at bit.ly/july4floatinFB. Learn more about the 5 Points Music Foundation’s mission at 5pointsmusic.com/programs.
Put Oderus on the avenue
The long-overdue action to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee and others from Richmond’s Monument Avenue is, 155 years after the Lee’s surrender of his army to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House, a subject of controversy to an unreconstructed many. But an outstanding alternative to Lee’s statue has emerged.
A petition at the site change.org had gathered nearly 30,000 signatures by Friday morning to replace it with one of the late GWAR bassist, Oderus Urungus, of Richmond. That statue would look far more awesome to metal heads and other fans of lewd mayhem than does one of a slave owner who took up arms to defend his commonwealth — which had seceded from the United States in order to preserve its right to human chattel.
In a fitting coincidence, Urungus, real name Dave Brockie, is buried at Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery. Also interred there are other Civil War-era Confederates including Jefferson Davis, George Pickett and J.E.B. Stuart.
See the petition at bit.ly/changeLeetoOderus.
