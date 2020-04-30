The 47th annual Blue Ridge Folklife Festival has been canceled, its chief organizer said in a news release Thursday.
Thousands attend the event, traditionally scheduled for the fourth Saturday of every October at Ferrum College’s campus. Such a crowd is the key factor in its 2020 cancellation, Blue Ridge Institute and Museum Director Bethany Worley said in the news release. The festival typically draws more than 12,000 people, but this year, the COVID-19 pandemic puts a cloud over the date.
“We don’t know under what guidelines our state will be operating with regard to the virus, and our visitors’ safety is of the utmost importance to us,” said Worley, whose group organizes the event.
Travel plans for people visiting Ferrum from far-flung locales factored in, as well, she said. The festival did not want them to make plans they might have to cancel later.
The event, along Virginia 40, shows off regional folkways about farming, music, cooking, moonshining, hot-rodding, mule-jumping, horse-pulling, coon dog-racing, and farming.
It has been a lucrative event for local churches, civic groups, and athletic groups, but Worley said to look for more next year.
“We’re staying positive,” she said in the news release. “We have some extremely exciting and new activities in the works for 2021 for both adults and children.”
