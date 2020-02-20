Running Home

Hot Ticket: “Running Home,” a half-hour documentary by Roanoke native Paddy Cotter, will debut at the Grandin Theatre on Friday at 7:15 p.m.

It’s the true story of Tony Ruiz, a Puerto Rican native who became one of the best runners in New York City high school history.

Ruiz was slated to compete in the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow. But his life took a tailspin when the United States boycotted the Olympic Games that summer over the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

A long road to redemption culminates when his family’s home in Puerto Rico is struck by Hurricane Maria.

Cotter, a senior at Penn State University’s sports journalism program, directed and co-wrote the film. Admission is $5.

