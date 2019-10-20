Here’s something I don’t understand — some people’s reaction to orthopedic devices. I’ve used a variety of them — including a wheelchair for long distances. If someone pushes you, you’re often treated like a piece of furniture. But I can maneuver my chair independently, so I get the opposite reaction — strangers will lean down and whisper: “you’re a rock star.” No, I’m not. I’m just using whatever is available to get where I want to go.
Also, I’m pretty sure being a rock star has a musical component to it, so unless you count what we did with our bikes as kids — attaching playing cards to the spokes of the wheels with clothespins to make a buzzing sound — as tuneful, I’m not waiting for that wheelchair Grammy.
Recently, I got an ankle brace. People cluck sorrowfully over it, as though it’s ruined my life. If they only knew I can stand on my leg without pain, walk up a hill or a grassy surface without tripping over my foot, and that I don’t go to bed feeling like I’ve been in a prizefight, they’d congratulate me instead.
If we live long enough, many of us will have orthopedic issues. Assistive devices can make the difference between sitting at home and doing what you enjoy. People who use them may need help with a door, with getting over an obstacle, or with reaching something on a high shelf. And most of us won’t say “no” to your seat on the bus or your place in the potluck line. But pity serves no useful purpose, and nobody needs that.
