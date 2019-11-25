Next month will mark the 101st anniversary of the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, first held in Cambridge, England, just after the end of World War I.
Half the university’s undergraduates had gone to war, and a third of them did not survive, according to Religion and Ethics Newsweekly in December 2009.
Cambridge’s dean sought to create a service that might offer comfort to a community and country that had suffered and continued to grieve the ravages of war. The popularity of this tradition has endured over the decades and continues to be broadcast internationally by the BBC.
Since 1985, the choirs of Roanoke College have offered their version of this service, which many in the valley consider as the unofficial opening of the Christmas season. “Lessons and Carols XXXV” will be presented at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke. A freewill offering will be received to support local charities.
