Thirty-five years ago in August, I wrote my first story for the Roanoke Times. It was a piece for the Neighbors section about a boy who sang in a local children’s choir. Since then, my work has appeared in every part of the paper, so it makes me laugh when I meet people and they say: “You’re the one who does all the Cornershots!”
In recent years, my other business has kept me from doing as much work for this newspaper as I used to, but when I flip through my volumes of clippings, I’m satisfied that, over the years, I’ve managed to do at least a little good for our community by turning raw information into something informative or entertaining. And I’m glad that I’ve perhaps touched people’s lives in some way through my work.
By now, I must have written over a thousand different pieces — covering everything from government meetings to social events. With each one, I’ve met so many new people and learned so many new things that the experience has had a big part in making me who I am. I will always be grateful for the opportunities this newspaper has given me. I will always feel proud to have at least been on the fringes of a group of people who continue to conscientiously and professionally do the work of reporting on our community, even though the current situation in most newsrooms across the country — which are woefully understaffed and are subject to pay freezes — can make simply coming into the office a difficult task for them some days.
And I continue to hope that we, the readers, will never forget how important journalism and the people who practice it are to our basic freedoms, for stoking our intellectual curiosity, for sparking public discourse, for forging connections between us and our neighbors, and for exposing those things that go on behind the scenes that we have a right to know about.
I’ve had a great time over the years contributing to this publication, and I expect to have many more in the future.
