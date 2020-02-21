On Feb. 14 and 15, I had the pleasure of attending Mock Convention 2020 at Washington and Lee University, where the research of 1,600 students culminated in the predication that Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the contest to become the Democratic presidential nominee.
During the final session of Mock Con, when the students made their prognostication — suggesting that Sanders will win the largest portion of the delegates, but not enough to clinch the nomination, requiring superdelegate votes to put him over the top — I had a number of questions that couldn’t be dealt with simply in the stories I filed as events happened.
Mock Con Political Chair John Harashinski, a senior from New Jersey studying American politics and education policy, helped clear those questions up.
On why the students believed the Democratic Party’s superdelegates would coronate Sanders instead of a more moderate candidate: “We had several phone calls with different superdelegates across the country to gauge their perspective on a contested convention, and one thing we kept hearing was that they would support whoever wins their state. This, in combination with the belief that the DNC would not want to split the party in half by undermining Sanders’ support — who is the closest to getting a majority — makes us believe that the superdelegates will push Sanders over the necessary threshold to clinch the nomination.”
On whether Mock Con has predicted a contested convention before: “We are not the first Mock Convention to predict a contested convention, although it has happened sparingly in our 112-year history. The last time we had a contested convention was in 1968.”
On why Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard wasn’t among the Democratic nominees the mock delegates voted for, even though she remains in the race: “We do not project her getting any delegates in the contest come July.”
Finally, Mock Con often hears from the nominee they pick — Donald Trump called in 2016 — but instead of Sanders, the students briefly heard from Misty Rebik, Iowa state director for the Sanders campaign.
“After asking for the political composition of the audience, the campaign informed us that due to the Senator’s travel schedule, he was not available to call in and accept,” Harashinski wrote. “Personally, I do feel it was a missed opportunity for the Senator to reach engaged young people who may not be in his immediate support demographic, but Misty well-represented the campaign and we were pleased to have her accept the nomination.”
