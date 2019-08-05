Chouk Bwa

Do you dig voodoo music? Then you want to be at Jefferson Center on Nov. 10. Haitian band Chouk Bwa, which labels its genre vodou ayisyen, hits the venue's Fostek Hall on that date. 

If you don't know what I'm talking about, neither did I, until I learned about this show. It's spooky, percussion-laden, and fully badass. Check it out on choukbwa.bandcamp.com

Tickets are $34 (including fee) and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, at jeffcenter.org/choukbwa.

Rocky Mount's Harvester Performance Center has a ton of shows going up all the time, and last week, the venue announced Michael Franti & Spearhead, the relentlessly positive, reggae-adjacent heroes of several FloydFests. That show is set for Nov. 9, and you can get your $42-a-head tickets now via harvester-music.com/event.cfm?id=303118&cart.

