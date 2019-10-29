The first concert of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s Destination Series was presented Tuesday evening in duPont Chapel at Hollins University before a crowd of about 250. The program, conducted by David Stewart Wiley, included Antonio Salieri’s “Sinfonia Veneziana” and Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, K. 364; in the latter, violinist Akemi Takayama and violist Rebecca Young were the featured soloists.
Maestro Wiley spoke briefly to the audience about the program and then conducted a relatively small classical orchestra of strings, two oboes and two French horns. The acoustics in the hall were warm and flattering.
Wiley led a sprightly performance of the Salieri symphony. The elegance and grace of the music came through well, and he molded the phrases with delightful dynamic contrasts. The second movement was appropriately expressive but restrained, and the third movement began with a precisely articulated and well-tuned melody played by the excellent oboes and horns.
The group’s rendition of the Mozart gave testament to the fact that it is one of the masterpieces of the Classical Era. Soloists Takayama and Young were well-matched. Their scales, arpeggios and trills were perfectly synchronized, and their musical dialogue played up the differences between their instruments as well as their personalities.
The second movement of the Mozart had a poignant beauty, emphasized by the vocal quality that the soloists brought to their performances. Wiley expertly supported them throughout, allowing them breathing room to be as expressive as possible; he also brought out a vivid part of the score where the viola section of the orchestra imitates the violin section in canonic imitation.
The overall effect of the central movement was intense; the cadenza, in particular, was very soulful.
When the third movement started, Wiley emphasized the incredible change of mood from pathos to playfulness. Once again, the violin and viola soloists dazzled with their technique and musicality, and Wiley moved the orchestra along with a wonderful energy and sense of musical line.
Not surprisingly, the audience gave the musicians a much-deserved standing ovation.
Timothy Gaylard is professor of music at Washington and Lee University.
