The Roanoke Symphony continued its Masterworks Series on Saturday evening in Shaftman Performance Hall at Jefferson Center before an audience of about 450. The program, conducted by David Stewart Wiley, included works by Mozart and Richard Strauss.
The evening began with Mozart’s familiar Marriage of Figaro Overture. Wiley led a lively performance but with a measured approach; he emphasized both the elegance and humor of the piece. The orchestral players responded with generally precise playing, especially the excellent wind section. Because of carefully gauged dynamics, the piece came to an exciting, almost explosive conclusion.
Wiley then spoke briefly to the audience about the works on the program before launching into a rather understated conception of Mozart’s Symphony No. 39 in E-flat major. Overall, this work did not have the impact that it might have had. Wiley decided to push the tempi of both the opening Adagio and the Allegro that followed it; the result was a first movement that propelled forward but did not excite the listener.
In the slow movement, Wiley emphasized the “con moto,” which meant that moments of pathos and despair were not very evident; once again, the emotional element was obscured by a relentless beat that did not always allow the music to breathe. Wiley had more success with a Minuet and Trio that was given a grand and stately interpretation. One only wished that, in the delightful trio, the bubbling second clarinet accompaniment had been a little more prominent.
The third movement moved immediately into the witty finale; here, despite some sloppy ensemble attacks, the symphony sounded poised and articulate, coming to a successful conclusion.
After the intermission, the entire second half of the concert was taken up by the charming set of eight movements from the Suite for “Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme” by Richard Strauss. Wiley decided to drop the Courante, even though it was discussed in the program notes. Overall, he emphasized the playfulness of the movements with his noticeable dedication to nuance and a sense of parody.
The chamber-like grouping of the orchestra provided numerous opportunities for individual members to shine. For example, Kelly Mikkelsen played a gorgeous solo on her cello that may have been the emotional highlight of the entire evening.
Similarly, Akemi Takayama, in her role as violin soloist from her first-chair position, tackled her numerous devilishly difficult passages with incredible finesse.
There were many other solo spots that allowed various wind players, brass players, the harpist, the pianist and the “Turkish band” of percussionists to both delight and impress the audience. In short, Wiley made a strong case for this challenging work.
As an encore, the orchestra played the potboiler “Radetsky March” by Johann Strauss. Wiley encouraged the audience to participate with the traditional clapping associated with this crowd-pleaser.
Timothy Gaylard is a professor of music at Washington and Lee University.
