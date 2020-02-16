David Stewart Wiley conducted the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra on Saturday evening to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday this year; the concert took place in Shaftman Hall at the Jefferson Center before an audience of about 600.
Sandwiched between two familiar works by Beethoven was the less familiar Cello Concerto by Edouard Lalo, featuring Kelly Mikkelsen, principal cellist of the orchestra.
The evening began with Beethoven’s Fidelio Overture. Wiley led a vital and disciplined performance with plenty of opportunities for the French horns and the woodwinds to shine. But the dynamic energy of this piece was driven by the strings, under the very capable leadership of concertmaster Akemi Takayama.
The Lalo concerto closed off the first half of the concert. Its weaknesses as a piece of music were emphasized by the works that came before and after it on the program.
Nevertheless soloist Mikkelson made a persuasive case for the concerto’s lyrical strengths. She played the second theme of the first movement with great sensitivity and beauty.
The second movement, although paced very slowly for an andantino con moto, came to life in the Allegro presto sections. Mikkelson, here, conveyed a delightful sense of playfulness and humor.
The final movement surged to an exciting conclusion, because Wiley followed every nuance of his soloist with great care. The audience responded by giving the performance a standing ovation.
After the intermission, the entire second half of the concert was taken up by Beethoven’s enduring Fifth Symphony. Wiley conducted the whole work from memory and thus was able to interact effectively with his players. His stance was powerful, and he conveyed an intense dedication to the inherent greatness of this work. In some places, he seemed to scare his musicians into playing sudden fortes.
He brought out many interesting details: For example, he played up the many instances where the main motive of the first movement appears in later movements. He also added a slight break just before the start of the fourth movement, although it is technically linked to the previous movement.
Many players contributed excellent work to Wiley’s conception — the plaintive cadenza by oboist Bill Parrish in the first movement, the woodwind ensemble and trumpets in the second movement, the cellos and double basses nimbly articulating the trio of the third movement, and the mighty trombone section in the fourth movement, capped off by agile trills and roulades in the piccolo part played by Julie Hickox.
But perhaps the great unsung hero of this performance was timpanist Zubin Hathi with his perfectly placed rhythmic strokes.
Once again, the audience rewarded the orchestra by standing and loudly clapping in appreciation.
Timothy Gaylard is professor of music at Washington and Lee University.
