Birdwatching in Virginia has just become a significantly more social event.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries recently announced an Instagram contest that encourages viewers of its Richmond Falcon Cam to take screenshots of standout moments during the live feed.
The wildlife camera, which live-streams at dgif.virginia.gov/falcon-cam, is positioned on a peregrine falcon nest box on the Riverfront Plaza building in downtown Richmond. The site has been the downtown area’s primary nesting spot for peregrine falcons since 2006.
To enter the contest, viewers should monitor the camera’s live feed for funny, dramatic or otherwise memorable moments and take a screenshot. The photo should then be posted to the viewer’s Instagram account, tagging @virginiawildlife and using the hashtag #rvafalcons.
The camera has been documenting a pair of falcons since March 3 as they laid their eggs, incubated them and eventually welcomed one chick, which hatched May 12. Three other eggs in the nest did not hatch. Live-streaming at the site generally continues until every chick takes its first flight, known as fledging, or if the game department determines that the nest has failed.
Fledging typically takes place between early to late June. At that time, the game department will remotely open the door to a pen that has been placed in front of the nest box to prevent premature fledging and make an announcement on its website so viewers can watch.
Throughout the contest, which runs until June 15, the camera will be remotely zoomed in and out to give viewers a variety of perspectives and more diverse screenshots.
The winning image will net the screengrabber a falcon-themed bandanna and notebook, plus a one-year subscription to Virginia Wildlife magazine.
Peregrine falcons are currently designated as a threatened species in Virginia. The Richmond falcons are believed to be one of only 31 pairs in the commonwealth. For more information, visit dgif.virginia.gov.
