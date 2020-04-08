With hours to while away at home, you might be looking to add some new tunes to your music collection (or maybe revisit some old familiar favorites). No matter your preference, we could all benefit from an auditory pick-me-up in these strange times.
That’s why we circulated a request through our Roanoke Times newsroom: Tell us a song that is great for improving your mood. Here were the responses from editors, reporters and photographers, who covered both mellow grooves and danceable beats.
I have always turned to either Ray Charles or Van Morrison for a quick mood lift. Hands down, my most favorite guaranteed to have me grinning is their duet of “Crazy Love” (2003). -- Luanne Rife
My favorite uplifting song is “Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M. (1991). I just can’t help but smile while listening to this song. The tempo is upbeat and danceable. The chorus is simple and easy to remember. I remember the first time I heard the song while driving on a warm summer day in the ’90s and singing along at the top of my lungs. Listening to it again helps me look forward to when we can all get together as a people, nation and a world again. -- Matt Gentry
Upon reading about the death of Bill Withers, I realized that “Lovely Day” (1977) is way up on my list of songs that can put an instant smile on my face. This upbeat tune with its nuanced chord progressions, happy lyrics and overall mellow vibe could lift anyone out of a funk! For audience involvement, challenge yourself to sing and hold that long chorus note like Withers does: “A lovely daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay.…” -- Christina Koomen
“World War III” by Root Boy Slim & the Sex Change Band (1979): It’s hard to call the title of this fast-tempo dance tune from the Cold War era uplifting. But the soaring twin saxophones and acidic lyrics (penned by a Yale frat brother of former President George W. Bush) definitely are. Bonus, it’s topical, too. The late, great Root Boy Slim, aka Foster MacKenzie III, was at his poetic zenith when he wrote this number. It’s about nuclear war rather than a pandemic, but the end results are not dissimilar — as we know today. “Lookin’ for a place, to plug in my TV/When I finally realized it was World War III.” -- Dan Casey
When both me and my sister were born, my parents had the great idea of picking out a popular song of the time to be our personal anthem. My sister’s song, “Believe It Or Not” by Joey Scarbury (1981), was the theme for the TV show “The Greatest American Hero.” Although the show only lasted three seasons, my sister played the light-as-air pop song decades later during the father-daughter dance at her wedding. As for me, whenever I’m feeling sluggish, I put on my own synth-heavy, fantastically ’80s theme song, “Break My Stride,” by Charlie Walker (1983). “Ain’t nothin’ gonna break my stride, Nobody gonna slow me down, oh no. I’ve got to keep on movin.” -- Suzanne Miller
For a kick upstairs in the mood department, you can’t go wrong with Cab Calloway’s “Jumpin’ Jive.” Calloway and band’s original version became a megahit in 1939. His 1943 version for the movie “Stormy Weather,” though, pushed the tempo to just the right spot and featured great dancing from the Nicholas Brothers, via youtu.be/_8yGGtVKrD8. English rocker Joe Jackson covered it, too, and his “Live 1980 / 1986” album is his best version. Jim, jam, jump on the jumpin’ jive, babies. Dig your jive on the mellow side. - Tad Dickens
I recommend the Papageno/Papagena duet from Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” (as well as the rest of “The Magic Flute” opera). The song is fun, airy and the particular call-and-response earworm is but a solid 20 seconds — perfect to hum along to a proper handwashing! -- Henri Gendreau
“No Rain” by Blind Melon (1993) has been a classic pick-me-up over the years, and “I Gotta Feeling” by the Black Eyed Peas (2009) is always fun to listen to, even if you are not going out on the town for the night. The song can at least bring back good memories! -- Heather Rousseau
In memory of Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger, who died on April 1 from COVID-19 complications, I recommend “Radiation Vibe” (1996), a piece of power-pop perfection. Melodic, peppy and, best of all, loud, “Radiation Vibe” is still happily grooving on back to the ’90s. -- Ralph Berrier Jr.
There’s no way around it: In these early days of the coronavirus, a song title like Bob James’ “Take Me to the Mardi Gras” (1975) has become a whole other can of worms, just one of a million things that now carry a different undertone, as we watch TV and cringe whenever fictional characters so much as touch anything at all. None of that involuntary hindsight, however, negates the fact that James’ energized instrumental cover of a Paul Simon original is six minutes of aural endorphins: 26 seconds of steel drums, followed by burbling, bouncy electronic keyboards, sweeping strings and a famous drum break that went on to be sampled into countless hip-hop tracks. This tune could be the noise made by a gleeful dancing robot, or perhaps a theme song for a montage in which an underdog suddenly turns it all around. While “smooth jazz” and “irresistible” almost never belong in the same sentence together, in the case of “Mardi Gras,” the pairing is more than apt. -- Neil Harvey
“Rise Up” (2015) written and preformed by Andra Day acknowledges the weariness and tragedy of daily life for many, especially in the midst of unemployment, death and grief, and it provides a stirring antidote: “I’ll rise like the day/I’ll rise up/I’ll rise unafraid/I’ll rise up/And I’ll do it a thousand times again.” And after you’re standing, it’s time to feel rooted. There’s no better song for that than “Resilient” by Appalachia Rising (2018). Sisters Leah and Chloe Smith use simple instrumentation and family harmony to weave a call to action that reminds me to keep “my roots down down down down down down deep” and that even when “my voice feels tiny/And I’m sure so does yours/Put us all together we’ll make a mighty roar.” -- Tonia Moxley
“Hot Fun in the Summertime” by Sly and the Family Stone (1969), one of the greatest summer songs of all time, celebrates the end of spring and the fun that awaits, something we can all sing along with. Of course, the fun ends when summer’s over, which hopefully won’t happen to us. -- R.B.
The Eagles released their first single, “Take It Easy” in 1972. Here are some of the lyrics (penned by Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey): “Take it easy, take it easy // Don’t let the sound of your old wheels // Drive you crazy // Lighten up while you still can // Don’t even try to understand // Just find a place to make your stand // And take it easy.” -- Doug Doughty
OK, this isn’t going to fit on a playlist. And it’s not just this piece of music but this particular performance. On Dec. 25, 1989, Leonard Bernstein conducted Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9” in East Germany to celebrate the end of the Cold War. This perfect, joyous coda to one of humanity’s most dangerous periods is an uplifting reminder that we can and do overcome even the direst of threats. -- Tom Carter
