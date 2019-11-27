Thursday
2019 Blacksburg Turkey Trot and Gobble Gobble Kids Dash
The second annual event starts and ends at the intersection of Draper Road and Roanoke Street in downtown Blacksburg. Food donations benefit the Interfaith Food Pantry. 8 a.m. Downtown Blacksburg. $25 Turkey Trot; $15 Kids Dash. vamomentum.com.
Thursday>>>Dec. 24
Photos with Santa at Tanglewood Mall
Santa will be available daily for photos with children through Dec. 24. Visit shoptanglewood.com for information about Santa’s hours. Tanglewood Mall, 4420-A Electric Road, Roanoke. Package prices vary. 989-4388.
Photos with Santa at Valley View Mall
Santa will be available daily for photos with children through Dec. 24. Visit valleyviewmall.com for information about Santa’s hours. Valley View Mall, 4802 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke. Package prices vary. 563-4440.
Thursday>>>Jan. 1
Fashions for Evergreens at Hotel Roanoke
In its ninth year, the event features more than 35 professionally designed trees. A public vote raises money for the United Way of the Roanoke Valley. 8 a.m. daily. Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. Free. 985-5900.
Natural Bridge Festival of Trees
The fourth annual festival also includes the collection of donations for children at Rockbridge County Public Schools. For more information, visit lexingtonvirginia.com. Times vary. Natural Bridge State Park Visitor Center, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge, Free. 291-1330.
Thursday>>>Feb. 2
Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke continues through Feb. 2. For more information, visit downtownroanoke.org. Thursday, 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.; and Wednesday, 4 to 9 p.m. Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. $6 admission; $2 skate rental; $3 ice slide; $10 for all three. 853-2236.
Friday
Holiday Spirits Tree Lighting & Cocktail Party
The second annual event for ages 21-older celebrates the City Market Building’s first tree lighting of the season. Wear your best holiday attire to enter the best dressed contest. 6 to 10 p.m. City Market Building, 32 Market Square S.E., Roanoke. Free; $15 VIP access. 986-5992.
Friday>>>Jan. 1
Christmas Market at Explore Park
The park’s gift shop will be full of Christmas merchandise from more than 40 regional artisans. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway, Roanoke. Free admission. 777-6322.
Buchanan Festival of Trees
Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School will be displayed in the library’s front windows on Main Street. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan. Free. 254-1212.
Friday>>>Jan. 3
Bedford Festival of Trees
In its 11th year, the event’s theme “Celebrate Love” coincides with the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia Is for Lovers” tourism slogan. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree for $1, with proceeds benefitting charitable organizations. 9 a.m. daily; closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Bedford Welcome Center, 816 Burks Hill Road, Bedford. Free. 587-5681.
Saturday
4th Annual Mistletoe Market
Featuring handmade crafts, artisans and vendors, plus Santa will be there for photos. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holiday Inn – Tanglewood, 4468 Starkey Road S.W., Roanoke. Free admission. 774-4400.
Christmas Tree Lighting at Chateau Morrisette Winery
Celebrate the season with hot drinks, a tiny Nutcracker performance, live seasonal music, a courtyard campfire and a tree lighting. 3:30 to 6 p.m. Chateau Morrisette Winery, 291 Winery Road S.W., Floyd. Free. 593-2865.
Sunday
The Blacksburg Community Holiday Concert
Blacksburg Community Band plays seasonal music, offers post-show refreshments. 3 p.m. Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane, Blacksburg. Free (donations accepted). 525-0161.
“Sing a Little Christmas!”
Hear songs including “What Kind of King?” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Mary, Did You Know?” a Pentatonix-inspired “Up On the Housetop” and more from the Giles County Community Chorus. 4 p.m. Roanoke Valley Presbyterian Church, 1532 Catawba Road, Blacksburg. Free. thomas@gilescountycommunitychorus.com.
Lessons & Carols
For the 35th year, the Roanoke College A Capella Choir and Oriana Singers will present the unofficial opening to the Christmas season. 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 631 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke. Free; freewill offering accepted. 375-2500.
Buchanan Tree Lighting
The annual ceremony includes carol singing, complimentary refreshments along Main Street, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Buchanan Town Hall, carriage rides from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and a showing of “White Christmas” at the Buchanan Theatre. 7 p.m. Downtown Buchanan. Free. 254-1212.
Public Ice Skating at the Berglund Center
Bring the family for ice skating fun in the coliseum, presented by Carilion Children’s. 2 to 5 p.m. Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $6, plus $2 skate rental. 853-5483.
Monday
Holiday Cafe Night featuring Sharayah Spears
With live music from Roanoke’s Sharayah Spears. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Belmont Branch Library, 1101 Morningside St. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 853-1057.
Roanoke County Tree Lighting
The family-focused event includes a tree lighting ceremony with Christmas carols, plus live entertainment, music, marshmallow roasting, crafts and meetings with Santa. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. Free. 387-6078.
Santa Paws Pet Photo Night
Bring your furry friends for photos with Santa. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. 6 to 9 p.m. Valley View Mall, 4802 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke. Visit valleyviewmall.com for photo package prices. 563-4440.
“Noel! Songs of the Season”
The Roanoke Valley Choral Society will be conducted by Patricia Kelley Trail and accompanied by Janice Cusano.
7 p.m. First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. Free; donations welcome. roanokevalleychoralsociety.org.
Wednesday
Blacksburg Community Band Holiday Concert
All-volunteer group, with conductor David McKee, aims to spread holiday cheer. 7 p.m. Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg. Free. kvhokie@gmail.com.
Holiday Cafe Night featuring Sam & Rhi
The event includes live music by Sam & Rhi, as well as food. 6 p.m. Williamson Road Branch Library, 837 Williamson Road, Roanoke. Free. 853-1057.
Live! Gingerbread House Competition
Spectators can watch teams battle to craft the best gingerbread creation at the inaugural event. Proceeds benefit CHIP of Roanoke Valley. 6 to 8:30 p.m. Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. $10. 853-8203.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.