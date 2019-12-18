Thursday
David Wiley Christmas Concert
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro David Wiley and his wife, Leah, will be joined by Philip and Tara Bouknight in concert. 7 p.m. Heights Community Church, 2014 Memorial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $10. 344-7748.
Thursday>>>Saturday
Holiday Candlelight Tours at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest
Tour the president’s hideaway decorated for the holidays in an hour-long event. Reservations required. Thursday, 5:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. $20. 434-525-1806.
Thursday>>>Tuesday
Photos with Santa at Tanglewood Mall
Santa will be available daily for photos with children. Visit shoptanglewood.com for information about Santa’s hours. Tanglewood Mall, 4420-A Electric Road, Roanoke. Package prices vary. 989-4388.
Photos with Santa at Valley View Mall
Santa will be available daily for photos with children. Visit valleyviewmall.com for information about Santa’s hours. Valley View Mall, 4802 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke. Package prices vary. 563-4440.
Thursday>>>Jan. 1
Fashions for Evergreens at Hotel Roanoke
In its 19th year, the event features more than 35 professionally designed trees. A public vote raises money for the United Way of the Roanoke Valley. 8 a.m. daily. Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. Free. 985-5900.
Fashions for Evergreens at Inn at Virginia Tech
Visitors can vote for their favorite out of 18 professionally designed trees in the inn’s Latham Foyer. Open daily. Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg. Free. 231-8000.
Natural Bridge Festival of Trees
The fourth annual festival includes the collection of donations for children at Rockbridge County Public Schools. For more information, visit lexingtonvirginia.com. Times vary. Natural Bridge State Park Visitor Center, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge, Free. 291-1330.
Christmas Market at Explore Park
The park’s gift shop will be full of Christmas merchandise from more than 40 regional artisans. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway, Roanoke. Free admission. 777-6322.
Buchanan Festival of Trees
Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School will be displayed in the library’s front windows on Main Street. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan. Free. 254-1212.
IllumiNights
Take in the sights and sounds of the season on a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other activities include marshmallow roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, cookie making and more on select nights. Check roanokecountyparks.com/Illuminights for specific dates and times. Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 115. $13 advance, $17 at gate; children ages 2 to 14, $6 advance, $10 at gate. 387-6078.
Thursday>>>Jan. 3
Bedford Festival of Trees
In its 11th year, the event’s theme “Celebrate Love” coincides with the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia Is for Lovers” tourism slogan. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree for $1, with proceeds benefitting charitable organizations. On Friday, the center will stay open late till 9 p.m. for children to visit Santa, make a craft and have hot chocolate and cookies. Thursday and Saturday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Bedford Welcome Center, 816 Burks Hill Road, Bedford. Free. 587-5681.
Thursday>>>Feb. 2
Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke continues through Feb. 2. For more information, visit downtownroanoke.org. Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. $6 admission; $2 skate rental; $3 ice slide; $10 for all three. 853-2236.
Friday
Holiday Carolers with Hot Cocoa
Strolling carolers will present Christmas carols and other holiday favorites. Visitors receive a complimentary mug of hot cocoa. 6 to 8 p.m. Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg. Free. 231-8000.
Kids Happy Hour with Santa
Kid-friendly games and crafts, house-made ice cream and a visit with Santa. 5 to 8 p.m. Three Notch’d Brewing Company, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 798-6638.
“Elf” Free Screening
Screening of the 2003 family comedy “Elf” (PG) as part of The Grandin Theatre’s Midnight Movie Series. 11:59 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke. Free. 345-6377.
Jazz Trio Holiday Concert
The trio includes jazz composer Bradley Sowash, pianist Brian Holt-Bass and drummer Sam Nash. 7 p.m. Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1831 Deyerle Road, Roanoke. Free. 989-3314.
Friday & Saturday
S’Mores on the Patio
Families can meet new friends and share stories while making s’mores on the hotel’s patio (weather permitting). A $6.11 s’mores kit is available for purchase. 5 to 9 p.m. both days. Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. Free; fee for s’mores kits. 985-5900.
Friday >>> Sunday
Dinner and Show: “Holiday Magic!”
When Santa is snowed in at a party at Donner’s, elves Mary and Mustapher must carry out one of Santa’s most important missions of the season. Performed by the NRV Regional Theatre. Friday and Saturday performances include the show, dinner and dessert. Sunday includes the show and dessert only. Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m. Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, Draper. Friday and Saturday, $50; Sunday, $25. 994-5659.
Saturday
Frosty’s Workshop
Cover all your holiday paper craft needs, including creating artful gift tags, wrapping paper and handmade cards, at this drop-in space for all ages. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. $5. 342-5760.
Spectacular Saturdays: Let It Snow
Activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, including oil pastel landscapes, snowman paintings, snowy paper bag trees and a snowflake collage. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. $5; free for children younger than 2 and members. 342-5760.
Last Illusion in Concert
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute band makes its fourth appearance at the Pulaski Theatre. 8 to 10 p.m. Pulaski Theatre, 14 W. Main St., Pulaski. $20 advance; $25 door. 994-9555.
A Bouknight & Wiley Family Christmas
David Stewart Wiley and his wife, Leah, are joined by vocalists Tara and Philip Bouknight and cellist Misha Wiley for a concert of holiday classic. 2:30 p.m. South Roanoke United Methodist Church, 2330 Jefferson St. S.E., Roanoke. Free; donations accepted. 344-4437.
“Elf” Free Screening
Free screening of the 2003 family comedy “Elf” (PG). 10 a.m. to noon. The Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg. Free. 951-4771.
Fantasyland
The Historical Society of Western Virginia hosts its story-telling, guitar-playing Santa Claus. 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. O. Winston Link Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. $7 adults; $5 for ages 4-12; and $3 for children 3 and younger. 982-5465.
The Grinch Escape Room
The Grinch stole Santa and has him locked in his cave. Can you solve the clues to rescue Santa? For ages 11 and older. 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Meadowbrook Library, 267 Alleghany Spring Road, Shawsville. Free. 268-1964.
Radford Farmers Market Holiday Market
Visitors can purchase locally made presents. Across the street from Radford Farmers Market, 1113 E. Main St., Radford. Free admission. 392-9766.
Saturday & Sunday
Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge State Park
Visitors can walk the luminaria path underneath the colorfully lit bridge, or for an additional $10 per person, take a carriage ride (preregistration required). 5 to 8 p.m. nightly. Natural Bridge State Park, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge. $3 individual; $8 family. 291-1330.
Holiday Open House at Moss Gallery
P. Buckley Moss will present her latest original watercolors and new limited-edition prints for the season. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. P. Buckley Moss Gallery, Kent Square, 216 S. Main St., Blacksburg. Free to attend. 552-6446.
Sunday
Home for the Holidays Concert
The Bouknights and the Wileys perform traditional and familiar classics. 3 p.m. Floyd Eco Village, 188 EcoVillage Trail, Floyd. $25; $5 students. 745-2784.
Sunday & Monday
Public Ice Skating at Berglund Center
Take the family for some ice skating fun. 2 to 5 p.m. both days. Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $6, plus $2 skate rental. 853-5483.
Monday
Festivus for the Rest of Us
Includes drink, Hoot & Holler stories, half-priced apps and a stein holding competition. 5 to 8 p.m. Three Notch’d Brewing Company, 24 Campbell Ave. S.E., Roanoke. $10. 798-6638.
Tuesday
Christmas Eve Worship
Christmas Eve candlelight service. 8 p.m. Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 1845 Cambria St. N.E., Christiansburg. Free. 382-2223.
