Thursday
“Blue Ridge Holiday” Day Camp
Homeschooled children ages 5 to 14 can learn blacksmithing, caroling and card making and will make Christmas decorations. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, Ferrum College, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum. $35. 365-4218.
Glencoe Mansion Holiday Open House
Decorations evoke the Edwardian era through the Jazz Age. Music, authors and wine are also featured. 4:30 p.m. Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery, 600 Unruh Drive, Radford. Free admission. 731-5031.
Pulaski Aglow
Visit Santa, decorate cookies, hear Christmas carols and live band music, roast marshmallows and more before the tree lights up the park. 4 to 7 p.m. Jackson Park, 42 First St. N.W., Pulaski. Free. 994-8600.
Holiday Cafe Night with Charissa Morrison
Charissa Morrison performs. Food included. 6 p.m. Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. Free. macklyn.mosley@roanokeva.gov.
Smith Mountain Lake Christmas Celebration & Tree Lighting
Featuring live Christmas music, photos with Santa, crafts at the library, face painting, refreshments, a live Nativity, a tree lighting at 7 p.m. and more. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Westlake Towne Center, 75 Builders Pride Drive, Hardy. Free. 721-5288.
Thursday & Friday
Holiday Candlelight Tours at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest
Tour the president’s hideaway decorated for the holidays in an hour-long event. The program runs Thursdays and Fridays through Dec. 20, plus Dec. 21. Reservations required. Thursday, 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest. $20. 434-525-1806.
Thursday & Saturday
“A Christmas Carol”
A different adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic story in which the character of Dickens intends to write, star in and direct his play. Thursday, 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ferrum College Sale Theatre, 305 Virginia 602, Ferrum. $15 adults; $5 for non-Ferrum College students, senior citizens. 365-4218.
Thursday>>>Dec. 24
Photos with Santa at Tanglewood Mall
Santa will be available daily for photos with children through Dec. 24. Pet Photo Night will be held for leashed animals from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Visit shoptanglewood.com for information about Santa’s hours. Tanglewood Mall, 4420-A Electric Road, Roanoke. Package prices vary. 989-4388.
Photos with Santa at Valley View Mall
Santa will be available daily for photos with children through Dec. 24. Sunday’s “Santa Cares” event from 9 to 11 a.m. is designed for children with special needs. RSVP requested. Leashed pets can have their photos taken Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit valleyviewmall.com for information about Santa’s hours. Valley View Mall, 4802 Valley View Blvd. N.W., Roanoke. Package prices vary. 563-4440.
Thursday>>>Jan. 1
Fashions for Evergreens at Hotel Roanoke
In its 19th year, the event features more than 35 professionally designed trees. A public vote raises money for the United Way of the Roanoke Valley. 8 a.m. daily. Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. Free. 985-5900.
Natural Bridge Festival of Trees
The fourth annual festival includes the collection of donations for children at Rockbridge County Public Schools. For more information, visit lexingtonvirginia.com. Times vary. Natural Bridge State Park Visitor Center, 6477 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge, Free. 291-1330.
Christmas Market at Explore Park
The park’s gift shop will be full of Christmas merchandise from more than 40 regional artisans. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Explore Park, 56 Roanoke River Parkway, Roanoke. Free admission. 777-6322.
Buchanan Festival of Trees
Ornaments hand-crafted by students at Buchanan Elementary School will be displayed in the library’s front windows on Main Street. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan. Free. 254-1212.
IllumiNights
Take in the sights and sounds of the season on a half-mile wooded path featuring over 500,000 holiday lights. Other activities include marshmallow roasting, horse-drawn carriage rides, cookie making and more on select nights. Check roanokecountyparks.com/Illuminights for specific dates and times. Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway at Milepost 115. $13 advance, $17 at gate; children ages 2 to 14, $6 advance, $10 at gate. 387-6078.
Thursday>>>Jan. 3
Bedford Festival of Trees
In its 11th year, the event’s theme “Celebrate Love” coincides with the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia Is for Lovers” tourism slogan. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree for $1, with proceeds benefitting charitable organizations. 9 a.m. daily; closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Bedford Welcome Center, 816 Burks Hill Road, Bedford. Free. 587-5681.
Thursday>>>Feb. 2
Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke continues through Feb. 2. For more information, visit downtownroanoke.org. Thursday and Wednesday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday. Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. $6 admission; $2 skate rental; $3 ice slide; $10 for all three. 853-2236.
Friday
Ferrum College Holiday Bazaar
Holiday gift shopping. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ferrum College’s Panthers Den, 215 Ferrum Mountain Road, Ferrum. Free. 365-4218.
Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas
The 16th annual event features live music, dance performances, horse and buggy rides, food and craft vendors and Santa. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Downtown Rocky Mount. Free. historicrockymount.com.
Denise Live!
Holiday musical performance by Denise Smith featuring holiday classics, as well as contemporary blues, jazz, R&B and more. Tianna Monet will open the show. 7 p.m. Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke. $25. 345-2550.
“A Christmas Carol: Songs & Readings of the Dickens Classic”
Presented by the Radford University Department of Music and the College of Visual & Performing Arts. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Radford University Covington Center, Radford. $15. radford.edu.
Winter Lights Festival and TubaChristmas
Tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m., gingerbread houses, music and more. 3 to 8 p.m. Downtown Blacksburg. Free. 951-0454.
Friday & Saturday
Jingle Bell Jamboree
An art and craft fair sponsored by the Friends of the Fincastle Library. Proceeds from the library’s sales will benefit the library’s children’s programs, including the Summer Reading Program. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Fincastle Library, 11 Academy St., Fincastle. Free admission. 928-2700.
Friday>>>Sunday
“A Star City Christmas”
Family-oriented production includes solos, choir singing and live animals to celebrate the story of Jesus’ birth. Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, 3 p.m. First Baptist Church, 515 Third St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 224-3300.
Saturday
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra: “Holiday Pops Concert”
Celebrate the season with a merry musical program for audiences of all ages. Presented in partnership with the New River Valley Friends of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. 4 to 6 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. $10-$75. 231-5300.
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Little Leapers & LEAP Performing Arts Academy
Students will present “The Nutcracker Jr.” at 1 p.m. and “The Nutcracker” at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit campuslife.universitytickets.com. Burruss Hall auditorium, 800 Drillfield Drive, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. “The Nutcracker Jr.,” $8-$12; “The Nutcracker,” $15-$22. 200-8573.
“The Nutcracker” Presented by the Blacksburg Ballet
Featured guest leads are Mari Sugawa and Humberto Teixeira. Tickets available at dance-tech.com. 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Radford University Bondurant Auditorium, Radford. $12-$20; free for ages 3 and younger. 961-5949.
Breakfast with Santa
Featuring a buffet breakfast, holiday crafts, fun with Joseph the Elf, Southwest Virginia Ballet and other guests, live music by Einstein’s Monkey and photos with Santa Claus. 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. $25‑$45. 985-5900.
Teddy, Tea and Me
Celebrate the season with food, specialty teas and pastries while making scarves and hats for your stuffed friends. Call for reservations. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Draper Blooms Tea Garden, 3066 Greenbriar Road, Draper. $25. 994-5659.
Ugly Sweater and Holiday Movie Character Party
Featuring a costume contest for holiday sweaters and Christmas movie characters, plus live music by Radio Rehab and dinner available from Rick’s Wrap It Up. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Twin Creeks Brewing Company, 111 S. Pollard St., Vinton. Free. 400-0882.
Jungle Bells
Rescheduled from last week due to bad weather, the event features holiday shopping from local vendors, zookeeper chats, a seasonal craft for kids and holiday photos with Amanda Panda. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke. $10 adults; $9.25 seniors; $8 children ages 3-11; free for children younger than 3. 343-3241.
Breakfast with Santa – Help the Homeless
Proceeds will benefit the Roanoke City Public Schools Help the Homeless Fund. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. N.W., Roanoke. $7 adults; $5 children; $20 family of four. 853-2816.
Christiansburg Lions Club Annual Holiday Craft Show
Items available for holiday gift shopping. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg. Free admission. 382-8403.
Holiday House on Colonial
Local vendors and artisan gifts. Fresh greenery and poinsettias are available. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke. Free admission. 343-4519.
Annual Craft and Vendor Show
Price’s Fork Elementary School PTA hosts sixth annual show that includes vendors, a silent auction, raffle tickets, Due South BBQ and a special meet-and-greet with Santa. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Price’s Fork Elementary School, 4021 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg. Free admission. 951-5834.
Jingle Bell Run
The streets of Lexington will ring with the sound of tiny bells attached to the feet of runners in the 5K or walkers in the 1-mile loop. 10 a.m. Corner of Nelson and Main streets, Lexington. $25. 319-4181.
North Rockbridge Holiday Open House Trail
Antiques, fabrics, baked goods, food and more available from businesses in north Rockbridge County. Rockbridge Vineyard will have jazz from 2 to 5 p.m., and Wade’s Mill will have German folk songs and storytelling from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local businesses in Raphine and Fairfield. Free admission. 348-1400.
Live Nativity
Christmas story includes scenes of Mary and Joseph, shepherds with their sheep, angels and wise men. 5 to 8 p.m. Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Road, Boones Mill. Free. 493-7252.
Christmas Bazaar
Crafts, baked goods, breakfast foods and soup, chili and hot dogs for sale. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. First Brethren Church of Pulaski, 1749 Newbern Road, Pulaski. Free admission. 980-3798.
Santa Claus Cruises Christiansburg
Santa Claus makes five stops aboard a fire truck. Stops include Belmont Christian Church, Moose Lodge 1470, Faith Christian Church, Park United Methodist Church and Linden Green Apartments. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Begins at Belmont Christian Church, 1500 Peppers Ferry Road N.W., Christiansburg. Free. 382-6128.
Pancake Breakfast with Santa
Sponsored by Bonsack/Blue Ridge Ruritan Club. 8 to 11 a.m. Bonsack United Methodist Church/Walker Hall, 4493 Bonsack Road, Roanoke. Free. 330-6093.
Homeless and Less Fortunate Christmas Event
Firehandz Blessing Project offers free haircuts and styles, blessing bags, makeovers and dinner for homeless and less fortunate people. Noon to 6 p.m. Black Diamond Hair Academy, 4142 Melrose Ave., Roanoke. Free. 397-6307.
Saturday & Sunday
Jefferson Choral Society Presents “A Magnificent Season”
Featuring classical, traditional and popular Christmas music performed by a choir of over 100 singers, accompanied by a chamber orchestra. Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 4 p.m. Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. $10-$20. 434-528-5700.
A Smithfield Yuletide
Including holiday activities for all ages: live music, historic re-enactors, holiday family portrait sessions, a Christmas story time, Susanna’s Tea, a yule log, crafts and more. Nonperishable canned food goods will be collected to benefit New River Community Action. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Historic Smithfield, 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road, Blacksburg. Prices vary. 231-3947.
The Black Dog Christmas Weekend
Decked out for the holidays, the winery will showcase complimentary tastings, food and a holiday wine sale. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Chateau Morrisette Winery, 287 Winery Road S.W., Floyd. Free. 593-2865.
Christmas with the Salem Choral Society
Reed Carter directs the choir, with Pam Elgin on piano and other guest musicians. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 4 p.m. Salem Presbyterian Church, 41 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 353-3931.
Live Nativity Celebration
Live drama, lights, songs and animals tell the Christmas story. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. both days. Shenandoah Baptist Church, 6520 Williamson Road, Roanoke. Free. 206-3395.
25th Annual Winterfest and Festival of Trees
More than 30 artisan vendors sell their wares, plus kids’ holiday-themed art activities. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S., Floyd. Free admission. 745-2784.
40th Anniversary Old Southwest Historic District Holiday Parlor Tour
The tour features eight homes in all their holiday splendor. Start and finish the tour at the Alexander-Gish House for hot cider and cookies. Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Old Southwest Historic District, 641 Walnut Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $20. oldsouthwest.org.
Saturday & Monday
Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Tour the station with Santa’s helpers and see Santa’s technical operations for the big day. Digital photos will be made available free of charge. Pet Day will be held Monday. Some photos/videos may air on Blue Ridge PBS. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. WBRA Studios, 1215 McNeil Drive, Roanoke. Free; donations appreciated. 344-0991.
Saturday & Dec. 15
Frosty’s Workshop
Cover all your holiday paper craft needs, including creating artful gift tags, unique wrapping paper and handmade cards, at this drop-in space for all ages. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. $5. 342-5760.
Saturday>>>Dec. 21
Fantasyland
The Historical Society of Western Virginia hosts the story-telling, guitar-playing Santa Claus for the 25th year for three Saturdays in December. The 10 a.m. program is a sing-along designed specifically for younger children. Saturday, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. O. Winston Link Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. $7 adults; $5 for ages 4-12; and $3 for children 3 and younger. 982-5465.
Sunday
Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir: “Songs of the Season”
Under the direction of Kimberly Ruse Davidson, the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir performs holiday music. 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $16-$22. 309-2225.
Kwanzaa: “Bringing Forth Good Fruit”
Presented by the Harrison Museum of African American Culture and Community ARTSreach, the show includes soulful music and dance about the seven principles of Kwanzaa and traditions. 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mill Mountain Theatre Waldron Stage, 20 Church Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free; donations accepted.
Harp Ensemble Bebhinn Performance
The harp ensemble is a small group of friends joined together by their love for music, especially Celtic music. The concert celebrates the Advent season. 2:30 to 4 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 342-5760.
Sharing the Light: A Holiday Celebration in Story and Song
Holiday concert featuring the Hollins University Concert and Chamber choirs and Talmadge Singers. Donations will benefit the chapel’s outreach ministries. 7 p.m. Hollins University – duPont Chapel, 7916 Williamson Road, Roanoke. Free; donations appreciated. hollins.edu.
Public Ice Skating at the Berglund Center
Bring the family for ice skating fun in the coliseum, presented by Carilion Children’s. 2 to 5 p.m. Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $6, plus $2 skate rental. 853-5483.
Southwest Virginia Ballet: “Clara’s Tea Party”
Meet Clara and cast members from Southwest Virginia Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” for tea and treats and photo opportunities. 3 p.m. Star City School of Ballet, 1005 Industry Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 387-3978.
“The Neverending Story: A Reflection of Jesus’ Teachings & His Birth”
The Ferrum College Chorale, Concert Choir and Spiritual Life’s Fresh Wind Gospel Choir will present the musical program. 7 p.m. Ferrum College’s Vaughn Chapel, 40 Wiley Drive, Ferrum. Free. 365-4218.
“Exchange of Gifts”: A Touring Production of a New Christmas Play
Dwayne Yancey’s “Exchange of Gifts,” directed by Kerry Plank, follows three foreign students studying in the U.S. who are all trying to get home at Christmas but find themselves snowbound in the same airport. Tickets are available at beliveaufarm.com. 3 to 5 p.m. Beliveau Farm Winery, 3899 Eakin Farm Road, Blacksburg. $10 advance; $12 at door. 961-0505.
Monday
Floyd Quilt Guild Christmas Party
Bring a covered dish and your very best Christmas spirit. 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane S., Floyd. First visit free; $20 annual membership. kutauber@aol.com.
Holiday Cafe Luncheon
Noon. Law Library, 315 Church Ave., Roanoke. Free. 853-1057.
Monday>>>Dec. 15
Fincastle Fire Department Santa Run
The truck has been washed, and the lights are aglow, so get ready because here we go. For this year’s schedule, visit roanoke.com. Free. 473-2142.
Tuesday
Holiday Cafe Night featuring Dylan Dent
An annual library event, with music and food to bring in the season. 6 p.m. Raleigh Court Branch Library, 2112 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke. Free. 853-1057.
Tuesday>>>Dec. 12
John Hardy’s “A Christmas Carol”
Barter Theatre artist-in-residence John Hardy presents his one-man show of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” 7 p.m. each day. Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard St., Vinton. $5-$10. 366-1446.
Wednesday
3rd Annual Holiday Lights Tour – Grandin Village
Take a bike ride to view the historic neighborhood’s holiday lights. The Roanoke Co+op will provide hot chocolate for everyone at the end of the ride. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op, Roanoke. Free; $5 donation appreciated. 342-9393.
